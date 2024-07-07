Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/07/2024 – 19:25

On his first trip to Brazil since being elected, Argentine President Javier Milei criticized what he called the socialist governments of the last 20 years in Latin America, without mentioning President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Milei also stated that former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is the victim of judicial persecution in the country and that freedom of expression is being questioned in major world powers.

For Milei, “freedom of expression, a fundamental value of democracy, is being questioned in the world’s major powers under the pretext of not offending anyone’s sensibilities or respecting the supposed rights of some vocal minorities.” He states that it is increasingly common to hear that countries that were believed to “respect the basic principles of democracy are committing aberrations in terms of freedom of expression and censorship.”

The Argentine president believes that many people see these concepts as “abstract,” but, in his words, anyone who sees “what is unfortunately starting to happen in Brazil today should think twice.” Milei did not go into detail about this mention, nor did he mention the Brazilian government or the judiciary, which was the target of several criticisms from other participants during the fifth edition of the Conservative and Action Policy Conference (CPAC Brazil), an event that hosted the Argentine president for his closing speech.

The CPAC was held this weekend in Balneário Camboriú, Santa Catarina. Milei was accompanied on stage by Bolsonaro, Santa Catarina governor Jorginho Mello (PL), senator Jorge Seif (PL-SC) and federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), the event organizer. Milei’s sister, Karina Milei, secretary general of the Argentine government, spokesman Manuel Adorni and Defense Minister Luis Alfonso Petri were also invited to watch the speech alongside the Brazilian politicians.

Milei was greeted by the crowd with shouts of “Viva la libertad, carajo” and “Lula, thief, your place is in prison”. He greeted Bolsonaro, calling him president, and Eduardo, upon receiving him, said that he felt at home and that it is “always a pleasure to be among friends”.

The Argentine president used his speech to criticize what he called the “socialist governments” of the last 20 years in Latin America and said that the only interest of these administrations is “power for power’s sake.”[Esses governos] They are a recipe for economic, social, political and cultural disaster,” he said. “A causal relationship between these two elements is no coincidence.”

He cited Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela as examples, classifying the administrations of these countries as “bloodthirsty dictatorships”. He also said that Bolsonaro is facing legal persecution in Brazil, but did not go into details. This week, the former Brazilian president was indicted by the Federal Police for embezzlement, money laundering and criminal association in the Saudi jewelry case, revealed by Estadão in March of last year.

Milei ended her speech with three shouts of “Viva la libertad, carajo” and hugged and shook hands with Bolsonaro before leaving the stage and heading to the airport. The Argentine president leaves the country today.

After Milei, Eduardo Bolsonaro gave a brief speech alongside American Matt Schlapp, president of the original CPAC. On the screen, an image called for amnesty for Filipe Martins, former advisor to Bolsonaro, former congressman Daniel Silveira, Silvinei Vasques, former director of the Federal Highway Police, and people arrested in the attack on the buildings of the Three Powers on January 8. There was also an image of Cleriston da Cunha, arrested for participating in the coup acts who died after having health problems in prison.

“I am certain that if we had a closer connection, January 8th would never have happened in Brazil because we would have learned from January 6th in the United States,” he said. According to him, there were well-intentioned people who wanted to prevent the destruction of the Planalto Palace, Congress and the Supreme Court, but “they ended up falling into the trap of January 8th.”

“I am committed to fighting for amnesty for all those wronged by Brazil on January 8th,” declared Eduardo, who indicated that he will run for the Senate in 2026.

Milei and Bolsonaro were the highlights of a conservative event in Santa Catarina

The president of Argentina arrived in the city of Santa Catarina on Saturday night and was welcomed by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The two watched the match between Brazil and Uruguay for the Copa América. The Brazilian team was disqualified in a penalty shootout, after a goalless draw with the Uruguayans.

On the morning of Sunday the 7th, Milei met behind closed doors with Bolsonaro, governors Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicanos-SP) and Jorginho Mello (PL-SC) and federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP). At the end of the meeting, the Argentine president received the “3is: immortal, unbreakable and inedible” medal from Bolsonaro.

Milei also met with Mello and businessmen from Santa Catarina. According to the governor, the objective of the meeting was to discuss commercial relations between Santa Catarina and the neighboring country.

This is the first time that the Argentine has come to Brazil since taking office as president of the neighboring country. Milei will not, however, meet with the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). According to a spokesperson for Milei, the agendas in Santa Catarina are “priority” for the Argentine leader.

In recent weeks, Lula and Milei have been exchanging accusations. The Brazilian president said that the Argentine should apologize for the “nonsense” he said about him and Brazil. Milei once again said that the PT member is a “communist” and “corrupt.”

While Milei was in charge of closing the event, Bolsonaro was in charge of opening CPAC Brazil on the morning of Saturday the 6th. In his speech, the former president ignored the indictment by the Federal Police in the Saudi jewelry case, criticized the PT, which he called the “party of fraud”, and the press. “I have no ambition for power, I am obsessed with Brazil, regardless of any other issues that might hinder us,” he stated.

At the end of the first day of the event, the former president returned to the stage for his closing speech. On that occasion, he said that he “will not back down” even with ongoing investigations by the Federal Police (PF) against him. “Although the PF came to my house three times, today I already have 300 or so cases still pending. It’s worth it. We will not back down.”

CPAC Brazil is organized by federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro and was inspired by the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an event that brings together names from US conservatism in annual congresses since 1973.

In addition to Milei and Bolsonaro, this year’s edition of CPAC Brazil was attended by the governors of Santa Catarina, Jorginho Mello, and São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, pro-Bolsonaro deputies and businessmen.

The CPAC Brazil lectures were marked mainly by the tone of electoral advice for pre-candidates for mayor and city councilor in the upcoming municipal elections. Deputies and pro-Bolsonaro leaders stressed that a good performance in the election was essential to sustain a pro-Bolsonaro presidential candidacy in 2026.