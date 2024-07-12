Javier Milei says he hates traveling because he misses his dogsbut he does so because it is part of his job as president of Argentina. This Friday he will leave the country again to participate in a summit for billionaires in Idaho, which will be his eleventh international trip and the fifth to the United States since he assumed the presidency last December. It is a record number for the first seven months of an Argentine president. “I am going to meet with the biggest businessmen in the world,” replied Milei at the Casa Rosada. When asked about expectations for this new venture abroad.

The delegation that will accompany him on the presidential plane includes his sister and Secretary of the Presidency, Karina Milei; the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo; and his chief economic adviser, Damián Reidel, according to local media.

This will be Milei’s second consecutive weekend outside the country to participate in private events. The previous weekend was in the Brazilian city of Camboriú, where he was received like a star at the Conservative Action Policy Conference that he shared with other far-right Latin American leaders such as former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Chilean politician José Antonio Kast. As on that occasion, Milei is scheduled to give a speech this Saturday at the annual Sun Valley conference.

Known as the “Billionaires’ Summer Camp,” the event has been organized for more than 40 years by the investment bank Allen & Company. Some of the richest and most influential businessmen on the planet, as well as media and political figures, travel to Idaho in their private jets to discuss business and geopolitics. Among those confirmed this year are Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI; Mark Zuckerberg, of Meta; Tim Cook, of Apple; and Bog Iger, of Disney.

The United States has been Milei’s favorite destination as president and he has also aligned Argentina’s foreign policy towards that power, breaking the balance that his predecessors maintained between Washington and Beijing. In his previous trips, Milei was in the US capital, Los Angeles, Austin, Miami and San Francisco. None of his visits have been aimed at meeting with his American counterpart, Joe Biden, or with senior officials of his government, but rather business, religious or academic commitments have taken precedence on the agenda.

The Argentine opposition criticises the fact that Milei’s private visits abroad are paid for with public funds and has filed a complaint with the courts. The discontent is even greater because the far-right government has implemented a harsh cut in public spending and boasts of every peso saved by firing public employees and closing state organisations. However, the austerity policy excludes presidential trips, which it considers necessary to regain the confidence of businessmen in Argentina and attract foreign investment to the country.

Milei’s first five trips abroad were made on regular flights and They had a total cost of close to 175,000 dollarsHowever, starting in May, he began using the presidential plane for security reasons and spending skyrocketed. Milei’s trip to Madrid to participate in the rally of the ultra-right party Vox —which led to a diplomatic crisis between Spain and Argentina that has not yet been resolved— cost almost 160,000 dollars, according to the information provided by the Government to Cenital. If a similar figure is confirmed for subsequent trips, the expense would already be well over half a million dollars.

