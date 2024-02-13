President of Argentina went to Rome to meet the pontiff on Monday (Feb 12); supporters also applauded him

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, was received by supporters and applauded on a commercial flight when he returned from visiting Pope Francis. Milei went to the Vatican, in Rome, to meet the pontiff on Monday (Feb 12).

Supporters of the Argentine president called him by his nickname “I already saw” inside the plane and asked to take photos with him. As Milei crossed the aisle of the aircraft, a crowd of passengers formed around her.

In videos shared by Milei on Instagramhis supporters greet him and thank him. “Strength, President”says one of them while shaking your hand.

Watch (1min20s):

VISIT TO THE POPE

Francisco and Milei had a meeting on Monday (Feb 12) lasting approximately 70 minutes at the Vatican, where they discussed the economy and the president's plans for Argentina. During the conversation, according to the InfobaeMilei apologized for previous statements, to which Francisco responded that they are “common mistakes of youth”.

During his election campaign, Milei called the pontiff a “imbecile who defends social justice” It is “evil representative”. After assuming the Presidency, however, he toned down and invited Francisco to go to Argentina. The pope has not returned to his home country since assuming the highest position in the Catholic Church in 2013.

During the visit, Milei offered the pontiff sweets and other gifts as a gesture of reconciliation after the criticisms made. He took alfajores of dulce de leche and a brand of lemon cookies, as informed by presidential spokesman, Manuel Adorni. He also presented Francisco with books by Jesús Huerta de Soto, a Spanish economist often cited in his speeches.

Speaking to journalists, the Argentine president said that the Pope was “happy” with the economic program and its social measures adopted by the government.