The President of Argentina, Javier Milei | Photo: EFE/Franco Trovato Fuoco/File

Argentine President Javier Milei responded to an accusation made by Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, who this Sunday (4) said that both he and billionaire Elon Musk were part of “diabolical groups” and “satanic sects” in the US.

“They told me exactly what to do with the devil. With the devilish symbols that Elon Musk wields. Look at his profile and the devilish symbols he has on his chest, they are satanic sects of American power that have articulated sects like Milei’s, or in Venezuela satanic sects like fascism, which attacked the country,” said the dictator.

Maduro also said that he is in “a struggle of a spiritual nature between good and evil, between hatred, lies, deception, fascism.”

“[…] You know all the occultism that was behind Hitler,” said the dictator.

In a response published in X, Milei said that “the communists attack us, full of insolence and ruthlessness, to exterminate us, our women and our children, and to seize our spoils.”

“We, on the other hand, fight for our lives and our customs. Heaven will crush them before us. Do not be afraid! Because victory in combat does not depend on the number of soldiers, but on the strength that comes from heaven. Communism is atheist, we have faith in God,” wrote the Argentine president.