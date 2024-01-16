The Argentine president, Javier Milei, responded on Tuesday from Switzerland to the description of the “error of history” that his Venezuelan counterpart had dedicated to him, Nicolás Maduro, whom he described as an “impoverishing socialist.”

“I didn't expect such praise..!!! Maduro's impoverishing socialist saying that I am a historical error in Latin America confirms that we are on the right path…!!!”, Milei published on his X network account.

The ultra-liberal Milei arrived in Switzerland to participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos until Thursday. “I come to plant the ideas of freedom in a forum that is contaminated by the socialist agenda,” He declared to Infobae, before traveling.

“I do not aspire for you to rectify, but I do hope that this message reaches you, that you are wrong (…) You are an error in the history of Latin America, Milei, a fatal error in the history of Argentina,” Maduro had said on Monday in Caracas, before the National Assembly.

During the electoral campaign that brought him to power, Milei repeatedly used Venezuela as the opposite example of what he proposed for Argentina.

“We do not make pacts with communists, I would not promote relations with communistss, nor with Cuba, nor with Venezuela, nor with North Korea, nor with Nicaragua, nor with China,” he had anticipated.

Neither Maduro nor Brazilian President Lula da Silva attended Milei's inauguration in December. Argentina, furthermore, has still not appointed a new ambassador in Caracas. When Milei beat the Peronist Sergio Massa in the presidential runoff on November 19, Maduro considered that he “won the neo-Nazi extreme right in Argentina” and warned: “we are not going to remain silent.”

AFP