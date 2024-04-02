Milei reiterates the claim for Argentine sovereignty of the Malvinas 42 years after the war

The Argentine president Javier Milei reiterated the “unwavering claim” of sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands and called on the Argentines to “reconciliate” with the Armed Forces that in 1982During the dictatorship, they declared war on the United Kingdom for control of the South Atlantic archipelago.

In front of the cenotaph located in Buenos Aires that commemorates the 649 Argentines killed in the war declared on the United Kingdom by the government of a bloody dictatorship (1976-1983), he stated that “no one listens to or respects a country that only produces poverty and whose politicians “They despise their own armed forces,” declared the president surrounded by ministers, military leaders and veterans.

“There is no sovereignty without economic prosperity and no economic prosperity without freedom,” said the liberal president during the central event for the 42nd anniversary of the Day of the Veteran and those who fell in the Falklands War against the United Kingdom, in which He promised to promote from his government “a real and sincere claim (regarding the Malvinas), not mere words, in international forums with no impact on reality.”.

Javier Milei at the central event for the 42nd anniversary of the Day of the Veteran and those who fell in the Malvinas War against the United Kingdom. Photo:AFP Share

“We propose a State restricted to its essential functions and freedom to produce, work, trade and circulate,” Milei listed, considering economic prosperity essential “to be able to claim its sovereignty and be respected by other nations.”

“But the economy alone is not enough, there is no sovereignty or international respect for our interests if the political leadership does everything possible to tarnish the name of our armed forces,” he said, blaming “the policy of harassing and humiliating” the military.

“That time is over, they are pride for our nation, they will have the respect that has been long denied to them,” he said.