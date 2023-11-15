On the eve of the second round of presidential elections in Argentina, scheduled for next Sunday (19), the two candidates, Sergio Massa and Javier Milei, are traveling the country in search of votes from undecided voters.

The candidate of the “Freedom Advances” front, the ultra-liberal Javier Milei, held a large rally in Rosario, the third most populous city in Argentina and one of the nerve centers of the electoral campaign, due to the violence associated with drug trafficking.

In the same place where Massa promised to create, if he wins, his “Argentine FBI”, a center with all federal forces coordinated to combat crime, the libertarian economist stated on Tuesday (14) that “the votes are there” and that he will be able to “defeat the Kirchnerist dictators.”

Milei repeated his speech from the last debate and stated that the second round will be “the most important election of the last 100 years” in Argentina and said that Argentines will choose between the “plague of inflation” or becoming a “world power” again. . “This Sunday, we will have to choose whether we want populism or the republic. Continue with this decadence or embrace the ideas of freedom. Whether those who win are the corrupt members of the political caste or those who win are the good Argentines.”

Massa tries to separate himself from corruption in Peronism and promises transparency

Sérgio Massa, from the governing coalition and current Minister of Economy, made “transparency” and the fight against corruption his banner in campaign events on Tuesday (14). He toured the Patagonian provinces of Río Negro and Neuquén, where he received support from supporters and the elected governors of both provinces, Alberto Weretilneck and Rolando Figueroa, respectively.

The two governors represent provincial parties, but the first, above all, is part of a force that, like the current Minister of Economy, is transversal and covers different ideological lines, as Massa defends for his eventual government.

Before a speech in the town of General Roca, in Río Negro, he participated in a working group on transparency and democracy with representatives of universities and civil society organizations, in which he emphasized that he is interested in the “fight against corruption” and seeks “face a new stage in terms of ethics and transparency in politics”.

Aware of the corruption cases that have affected Peronism, including those in which the vice-president, Cristina Kirchner, is legally involved, or the most recent in the province of Buenos Aires, known during the campaign, Massa is trying to separate himself from his allies.

He stated that “ethics, integrity, fight against corruption and transparency” will be part of the work agenda of the government of national unity and offered “the anti-corruption office in the hands of the opposition” to control the government and “half of the opposition in the Central Bank to control care” with the Argentine currency.

Milei and Massa have a campaign schedule until Thursday (16), the last day they will be able to participate in events before the electoral ban, which begins on Friday (17) at 8am local time.