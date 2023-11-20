“It is scoundrel for Sergio Massa to blame the administration that has just arrived for Argentina’s macroeconomic disasters”, said the elected president, Javier Milei, who will govern the country from December 10, after the Peronist accused at several moments during the campaign the libertarian of being responsible for the worsening of the Argentine crisis.

This Sunday (19), Milei won the presidential elections with a difference of 11 percentage points over his rival, the current Economy Minister, Sergio Massa, whose future is uncertain after his defeat at the polls. “We cannot ignore the disaster they caused in terms of regulated prices or the exchange market, or all the debts we have,” said the libertarian.

Milei stated in a radio interview Argentina Rivadavia that “the country’s economy has been stagnant since 2011”, then criticizing the fact that salaries in dollars have fallen by 33%.

Furthermore, the economist accused Massa of irresponsibility for further sinking the country into an “economic disaster”.

“Yesterday’s image of Massa leaving the scene is enormously irresponsible. He engineered an economic disaster to try to win an election,” said the leader of the A Liberdade Avança coalition, who reiterated his criticism of the Peronist in statements he also made this Monday Monday (20) at Radio Mitre.

Right-wing support

Milei revealed that the president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, called him this morning from China, where he is on an official visit. “We had a great conversation. He invited me to go to Uruguay to talk about relations between the countries, since we have a lot of affinity”, said Milei, announcing that he now plans to travel first to the United States and then to Israel.

Also on Sunday (19), the libertarian received messages of support from former president Jair Bolsonaro, former American president Donald Trump and the leader of the Spanish conservative party Vox, Santiago Abascal.

On the other hand, his victory was received with rejection by the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and with a distant formality by president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric.

Milei said he was surprised by the large advantage obtained over the ruling party candidate in the elections and stated that he is certain of what he will have to do in the coming months to mitigate the impact of the measures he plans to implement, especially on economic issues.

“We are ready to apply the manual to the letter to fix the problems left by this government. We have created all the mechanisms to manage the situation and minimize damage to the population”, he stated.

To begin the transition between the outgoing and incoming government, President Alberto Fernández scheduled a meeting with Milei, official sources told the Agency EFE.