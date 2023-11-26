Converted to Judaism, president-elect of Argentina participated in a religious event that marks the beginning of a new week

The elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei, participated on Saturday night (Nov 25, 2023) in the Jewish Havdalah ceremony, which marks the end of Shabbat –sacred day dedicated entirely to rest, on Saturday– and starts a new week. The celebration was led by religious leader David Pinto Shlita. In a moment of conversation between the two, the rabbi tells Milei that he will ask God to protect Argentina and make the country “go back to what it was before.”.

“I am sure that with God’s help you will help the nation and, with the people of Argentina, you will achieve this”, said Shlita. Moved, Milei thanked the leader for his words.

According to Jewish tradition, Havdalah is the act that marks the distinction between the sacred and the common. In the ceremony, a prayer is recited over a glass of wine or beer and then blessings are led by the rabbi.

Watch the ceremony in which Milei participated (3min20s):

Raised Catholic, Milei began studying Judaism in recent years. As he said in an interview with LN+, in September, study the Torah –holy book of the Jews– accompanied by a rabbi. All he had to do was the official conversion ceremony to the religion to be considered a Jew.

On Monday (Nov 20), Milei said that his first international trips after being elected would be to the United States, where he would visit the tomb of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, and to Israel. “Travel has a more spiritual connotation than other characteristics”, said in an interview with Miter Radio.

The visit to the USA was canceled due to internal tensions in the government transition process. With this, the libertarian leader announced that his first official destination as head of state will be Israel.