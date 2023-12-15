The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, drew this Friday (15) his last salary as deputy, something he did uninterruptedly in the last two years, and praised his first economic adjustments in the country, where, as he stated, inflation “is growing by 1 % per day”.

“Today my biggest priority is to end hyperinflation”, said the libertarian economist after drawing live, through Instagramhis last salary as a deputy, a habit that made him very popular among younger and less well-off audiences.

The leader of the A Liberdade Avança coalition also declared that, at the current rate of growth, inflation could reach 3,678% per year.

In this context, Milei praised the first wave of economic adjustment measures announced this week by the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, among which a strong devaluation of the official exchange rate of the Argentine peso stands out.

“We carried out a hyper-orthodox program with a strong fiscal adjustment to eliminate the financial deficit”, highlighted Milei, who mentioned some data subsequent to Caputo's announcements, such as the reduction in the exchange rate difference between the official dollar and that of the informal market ('blue'). , the reduction of Argentine country risk and the stimulus for the purchase of dollars by the Central Bank.

The Argentine president acknowledged that the announced measures represent a strong effort for the private sector, but guaranteed that all these difficulties are “transitory”.

“From now on, when we reorganize the economy, we will start to eliminate all those things that libertarian liberals don’t like”, concluded the Argentine president before shouting once again his well-known motto: “Viva la libertad, carajo”

The live draw for his salary was the Argentine president's first communication on social media since his speech last Sunday (10) on the steps of the Argentine Congress building.