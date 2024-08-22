Javier Milei’s initiative to appoint two judges to the Argentine Supreme Court has caused a rift within his own party and also among his main allies. The president is promoting the appointment of two men, so that – if the appointments go ahead – the highest judicial court in the country would still not include women, violating gender parity. Ariel Lijo is the most questioned, and not only for being a man: the political opposition and even government legislators accuse him of unsuitability for the position and recall that he has more than 30 complaints for poor performance before the Council of the Judiciary, the body that controls the judges. Lijo was the first of the two candidates to defend his candidacy before the Senate. Next week it will be the turn of the other candidate, the conservative and anti-abortion lawyer Manuel García-Mansilla.

The Supreme Court should have five judges, but it has been made up of four since the only woman left on the court left her post in 2021. Milei proposed Lijo to replace her and García-Mansilla to take the place that another of the judges will leave at the end of the year, when he retires. While the second name seems to be in line with the ideology represented by the far-right president, the first seems to be the product of a political agreement that includes part of the judicial corporation and is, until now, the one that has generated the most conflicts for the Government.

In the midst of tensions with Milei, with whom she has been increasing her differences week after week, the Vice President of the Nation, Victoria Villarruel, spoke out this Tuesday against the appointment of Lijo. “His candidacy has greatly divided society, between those who are in favor and those who are against. He is a controversial judge who does not have the necessary credentials,” she said, after objecting to the fact that a woman was not proposed for the position. She was not the only voice of the ruling party that questioned the judge.

Former President Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) also gave her the thumbs down, who was until now one of Milei’s main allies but, in recent days, began to distance himself from the Government: at the beginning of this month, he said that “the nomination [de Lijo] “it is a mistake” and that appointing him would generate distrust in the Court.

Ariel Lijo (Buenos Aires, 1968) joined the Judiciary in 1991 and in October will complete 20 years as head of the 4th Federal Criminal and Correctional Court, where he was elected by competition. He was in charge of numerous cases of political and social relevance, such as the cover-up of the AMIA attack, the so-called Ciccone case, which ended with the conviction of former Vice President Amado Boudou, and the Argentine Post Office file, for the alleged attempt to defraud the State involving Mauricio Macri and his family.

The Civil Association for Equality and Justice (ACIJ) highlighted in a report that Lijo is among the three most accused federal judges in Buenos Aires: he received 32 accusations in the Council of the Judiciary for various irregularities, “from unjustified delays to non-compliance with procedural rules, as well as situations of violence,” ACIJ indicates. The same report details that the judge has or He was in charge of investigating 89 corruption cases, 26 of which are still under investigation, half of which have been ongoing for more than a decade.

The Justice Ministry of the Milei government reported that Lijo’s nomination to the Court garnered 3,578 endorsements and 328 challenges.

In Congress

After being proposed by the Executive Branch, candidates for the Court must first obtain the approval of the Senate’s Agreements Committee (they need 9 votes out of 17 members) and then they must obtain the vote of two-thirds of the Upper House (48 out of 72, if all senators are present). As part of the debate and selection process, candidates must present and answer questions before the senators.

Lijo did so for eight hours on Wednesday. “The Court today is made up of academics, of judges who come from different sectors of the legal activity, and I would be a representative of the Judicial Branch,” he said. Initially tense and nervous, he became more relaxed when asked.

Among the criticisms he had to face, there were senators who objected to him being “a time-saver for causes”, “lacking suitability”, and he was reminded of the numerous accusations of poor performance. The darts were launched by senators of the PRO (Macri’s party) and the Unión Cívica Radical, forces usually allied to the ruling party. Also by opposition legislators of Peronism and even of La Libertad Avanza (Milei’s group).

“I reject my alleged lack of moral suitability as unfounded,” the judge responded, stressing that, despite the complaints, he was never sanctioned by the Council of the Judiciary. In response to questions about the lack of gender parity in the highest court, Lijo admitted that “there should be a woman in the Court.” But he sought to separate his appointment from that shortcoming.

Next week, Milei’s other candidate for the Court, García-Mansilla, will speak. In the Agreements Commission, which will have to issue a ruling on the candidates, the position assumed by the main opposition force, Peronism, which has 7 of the 17 members, will be key. For now, it has not announced what its vote will be and its leaders have let it be known that there are no open negotiations with the Government, although they have not ruled them out.

