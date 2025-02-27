Milei puts in check the separation of powers and appoints two judges of the Supreme Court by decree

When he is still in the eye of the storm for the millionaire scam Libragate, Javier Milei has put in check the institutionality in Argentina by appointing by simple decree, in commission, two judges of the Supreme Court. Thus, the president avoids Congress after a year of failed negotiations in the Senate, where the ultra -rightist government is far from the majority. The elected are Ariel Lijo and Manuel García Mansilla, who will occupy their positions until the end of the legislative period that begins this March 1 and ends on November 30.

Milei now does what his political ally Mauricio Macri had tried in 2016 and did not realize with the designation of Carlos Rosenkrantz and Horacio Rosatti. At that time Macri had to give in to the enormous rejection and accepted the legislative way. With the signing of the decree of necessity and urgency, the current president completes the two vacancies in the Supreme Court (of five members) since Elena Highton de Nolasco (2021) and Juan Carlos Maqueda (2024) retired.

“Null and unconstitutional act”

The ultra government argues that article 99, subsection 19 of the Constitution establishes that the President “can fill out the vacancies of jobs, which require the Senate Agreement, and that they occur during their recess, through appointments in commission that will expire at the end of the next legislature.”

Constitutionalist lawyers such as Andrés Gil Domínguez throw such interpretation. The lawyer points to Eldiario.es that it is “an act of absolute and unconstitutional nullity” because it is a designation that does not meet the requirements of the Magna Carta. “The Constitution would enable commission only to extraordinary circumstances. For example, if the Court stays without members or with one or two members, which would make it impossible to issue failures, since the majority of three votes must be formed, or urgent cases are required. None of this is what happens, ”he reason.

From the Casa Rosada they justify the measure of Milei “with the aim of normalizing the functioning of the highest judicial court in our country, which cannot carry out its role normally with only three members.”

However, the Executive ignores that the High Court already worked with three members when Carlos Fayt decided to retire in December 2015.

The other argument invoked by the Government is the inaction of the Senate after the Casa Rosada completed all the steps to get the endorsement of the Upper House since last March 20 nominated Lijo and García Mansilla. But Congress is an independent organ. To be appointed judge of the Court, two thirds of the Senate are needed. The Peronist Unión for the Homeland, the main opposition party, has 34 of the 72 senators, which implies that it can block any designation.

The president’s office warns in a statement that “the National Government does not tolerate or tolerate that the interests of the policy are imposed on those of the Argentine people, under no circumstances” and reports that anyway they will continue with the legislative procedure to try to try that both jurists get the endorsement of Congress.

The chosen ones

Lijo is a controversial federal judge who accumulates more than 30 complaints for poor performance before the Magistracy Council, the organ that controls the magistrates. Throughout more than two decades in court, Lijo has had ties with both Kirchnerism and macrismo, and now with Milei. García Mansilla, meanwhile, is a hyperconservative academic, linked to the oil industry.

The reactions to the decree have not taken to arrive. “Once again, President Javier Milei violates the Constitution again and the laws and the powers that are veiled to the Executive Power,” the Peronists censor in a statement.

The Center for Legal and Social Studies (CELS), an organization focused on the promotion of human rights and justice, points out that Milei’s measure is “unconstitutional and anti -democratic” and does not rule out to go to court together with other civil society organizations. Paula Litvachky, Executive Director of CELS, explains to Eldiario.es the underlying political issue: “Appointing judges of the Supreme Court in commission for a year will obviously imply that these judges are depending on the position of the Executive Power and the Senate to maintain their position, and this is contrary to the guarantees of independence and the idea of ​​stability of the judges so that they do not press them. It is a stunic look of the function of the Senate and very politically problematic, [pues] In addition to unconstitutional it is an antidemocratic measure. The issue now is to see how the political system and the Judiciary itself react and then if this designation is consolidated or if it is rejected and the executive cannot do it ”.

Gil Domínguez, professor of Constitutional Law and Human Rights at the University of Buenos Aires, uses a categorical phrase to describe the status of situation: “They are de facto judges. What independence can they have if they are commissioned by the president? I think there will be criminal complaints against Milei and against those who accepted the charges and it is likely that precautionary measures will be presented in justice. ”

Milei’s intention is that this Saturday, when the ordinary sessions of the Congress are opened, they are seated next to him as judges of the Supreme Court who already occupy the position and the two new ones. The clock runs to see if that anxious image is achieved for a politician who crosses turbulence.