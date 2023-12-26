Measure should affect 5,000 Argentines; Contracts signed on January 1, 2023 and expiring on December 31 will not be renewed

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, published this Tuesday (Dec 26, 2023) a decree (84/2023) that fires federal civil servants whose contracts were signed on January 1, 2023 and which expire on December 31. Here's the complete (PDF – 162 kB, in Spanish).



According to government spokesman Manuel Ardoni, the measure should result in at least 5,000 layoffs. On the other hand, Argentine newspapers La Nation It is Clarin they speak of up to 7,000 affected. They are employees of the administration, public companies and the oil company YPF, which Milei has already announced intend to privatize.

Bodies that decide not to fire employees will have to present justifications to the government. In these cases, the contract will be extended for 90 days.

The decree exempts employees who are under “types of special protections”, without specifying what they would be. According to Argentine media, this section exempts trans people or people with disabilities.

O Clarin highlights that the decree leaves open the future of the other approximately 45,000 public employees hired and who have worked for more than 12 months in the federal administration. Also according to the Argentine newspaper, the government is studying another decree to freeze salaries and reduce the civil service ceiling by up to 15%.

MILEI'S PACKAGE

Milei announced in a statement broadcast on national television on Wednesday (Dec 20) a super package to deregulate the economy. The document repeals around 300 laws and includes price increases and the end of rules that limit exports and privatizations. Organizations took legal action against the Argentine president's package.

The package was defined as the “1st step to end decadence” of decades in the country: “The country was on its way to collapse with inflation of 15,000%. I signed a DNU to dismantle the oppressive legal framework that brought decadence to our country”.

Among the repealed laws are:

Gondola Law – forced supermarkets to display on the shelves products manufactured by small companies and with lower prices in regular consumption categories;

– forced supermarkets to display on the shelves products manufactured by small companies and with lower prices in regular consumption categories; Rent Law – regulated property rental negotiations, and in its most recent version prohibited contracts in dollars;

– regulated property rental negotiations, and in its most recent version prohibited contracts in dollars; Supply Law – allowed the government to take measures on prices, such as setting maximum values ​​and sanctioning companies that increased prices without justification.

See also Figure skating Putin supports 16-year-old figure skater suffering from doping: "Such perfection cannot be achieved dishonestly through additives or manipulation" The decree also converts all Argentine clubs into SAFs (Football Joint Stock Companies). “It’s just the 1st step, in the next few days we will call extraordinary sessions of the National Congress and send a package of laws asking Congress for collaboration to advance this process of change”said Milei.

Milei's speech was recorded in the early afternoon in the White Room of Casa Rosada and lasted around 15 minutes. He was accompanied by his ministers.