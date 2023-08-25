The candidate for the presidency of Argentina by the Freedom Advances coalition, the libertarian economist Javier Milei, promised this Thursday (24th) that his government program – which attacks the political “caste”, foresees the dollarization of the economy and the elimination of Central Bank – will make the country “resist and be a world power within 35 to 50 years”.

The presidential candidate, who took first place in the Argentine primaries on August 13, said that “the model of freedom” that proposes “true change” includes three generations of reforms and that “widely exceeds” political life.

“We know it’s a long road”, commented Milei in her speech at the 20th edition of the Council of the Americas, held in Buenos Aires yesterday.

The candidate also said that he intends to “ultimately close the Central Bank” and has four technical proposals to dollarize the economy.

“My commitment to end inflation is non-negotiable,” said Milei, at a time when the annual increase in prices is over 113% in Argentina.

“If the policy of continuing to steal does not let us pass the reforms, we will overreact to the fiscal adjustment so that it hurts more in politics”, he commented, in response to one of the main criticisms he receives, related to the lack of political structure to carry out its reforms.

“Break the shackles, get out of mental slavery, don’t let yourself be robbed by criminals called politicians. Be free, don’t be fooled. They are the ones who made this country a misery. Let’s rise up and be great again”, he said.

The public, however, barely applauded Milei’s proposals, despite the fact that the hotel’s auditorium in downtown Buenos Aires was filled with businessmen, whom the economist called “heroes” who fix people’s lives.

Milei proposed a state reform to keep only eight ministries, which includes a “drastic reduction in public expenditure”, “ending public works”, eliminating discretionary transfers and economic subsidies.

In addition, he promised an “ambitious reduction of regulation”, a “modernization of the labor market” and a reform that will affect the pension system.

The candidate also confirmed “a clear geopolitical alignment” with the United States and Israel (“We are not going to align ourselves with the communists”) and promised that, once Argentina is competitive in the fiscal and labor spheres, it will be able to “open up unilaterally to the world and enjoy the benefits of foreign trade”.

Also on Thursday (24), his possible chancellor in the government, Diana Mondino, criticized the current government’s decision to join the Brics group, which expanded entry to six other members (Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and United Arab Emirates). “There is no objective benefit to Argentina, it is just an example of improvisation by the government, with a political purpose,” she said to the portal. Cut.

Milei’s position was followed by another right-wing presidential candidate, Patricia Bullrich.

Freedom Advances won the primaries with 30.04% of the votes, ahead of the center-right opposition coalition Together for Change (28.27%), whose internal dispute was won by former Minister of Security Patricia Bullrich, and the coalition government Union for the Fatherland (27.27%), led by the current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa.