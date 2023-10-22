Libertarian candidate Javier Milei voted early this Sunday afternoon (22) in the first round of the election that will choose the next president of Argentina. He is technically tied with government leader Sergio Massa, with whom he is competing for the presidential seat of the Casa Rosada.

Milei voted amid demonstrations of support with hundreds of people, many of whom threw flowers at the caravan that took him to vote at the headquarters of the National Technological University (UTN) saying that “Massa is scared”. He also turns 53 years old on the same day as the vote.

“We are able to create the best government in history. We will be able to get Argentina back on its feet,” Milei told journalists after voting.

Milei invited people to “vote throughout the day” so that they “don’t let others decide for them.” He also thanked the birthday greetings he received and said he condemned Hamas’ terrorist attacks on Israel, expressing solidarity with the Israeli people and “their self-defense.”

On the other hand, government leader Sergio Massa referred to Milei as a “dark room that represents the future of Argentina in the next four years”, to journalists shortly after voting in the city of Tigre, in Greater Buenos Aires. The “dark room”, or “cuarto oscuro”, as it is officially called, is the booth where voters cast their votes.

He avoided commenting on the expected outcome of this Sunday’s election, and stated that it would be a mistake. “You have to wait for people to vote and you have to be respectful. Instead of forcing, let’s listen to the voice of the polls,” he said.

“On Monday, Argentina continues. Our responsibility is to take care of Argentines. Everything else is what some want to influence the will of the people, instilling fear,” she added.

According to the most recent Argentine electoral survey, Massa and Milei have a difference of just 0.8% in voting intentions. The election in Argentina arrived in the middle of the afternoon with a turnout of almost 45% of the approximately 35 million voters eligible to vote.

The polls will close at 6pm, with the results expected to be announced after 10pm. To win in the first round, the candidate must have at least 45% of the votes, or 40% and an advantage of at least 10 points over the second place candidate. The second round is scheduled for November 19th.

The Argentine presidential election takes place at a delicate time for the country, where the economic crisis has already caused inflation of more than 130% in 12 months and a critical devaluation of the peso in relation to the dollar.

In recent weeks, President Alberto Fernández, who supports Massa for the succession, issued a package that, among other measures, froze the value of the national currency and granted exemption from income tax for workers who earn less than 2 million pesos.