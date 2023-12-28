The idea is to always say that the money used is that of the tax payers who pay for what is offered
The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, banned this Wednesday (Dec 27, 2023) the use of the expression “free” for public services in the country. The objective is to always make it clear that the money used for these services belongs to tax payers.
The determination is part of article 209 of the package sent to Congress that establishes new measures for the reform of the State, in addition to changes in the country's electoral and criminal laws. Here's the complete (PDF – 2 MB, in Spanish).
The text of 183 pages and 664 articles declares “public emergency in economic, financial, fiscal, social security, security, defense, tariff, energy, health, administrative and social issues until December 31, 2025”with the possibility of extension for another 2 years.
The document also establishes an article that ratifies the DNU (Decree of Necessity and Urgency), a super economic deregulation package announced on December 20th. The announcement resulted in protests in Argentina this Wednesday (Dec 27).
Read some of the key points from Milei’s package:
- privatizations: enables the privatization of 41 public companies. Among them are Aerolineas Argentinas, Banco de la Nación and YPF. The decree does not detail the process, but establishes as the 1st stage the transition of companies to SA (Sociedade Anônima);
- deregulation of different sectors: determines the end of regulation on book prices, the entry of products “for non-commercial purposes” and removes the limitation on the resale of tickets for sporting events;
- retirement: overturns the previous adjustment calculation. The decree does not establish a new formula for the calculation, but states that the “Executive Branch may make periodic increases to primarily serve beneficiaries with lower pensions”;
- manifestations: the gathering of 3 or more people in demonstrations that “prevent or hinder the operation of land, water or air transport or public communications services and the supply of water or electricity” will be classified as a crime in the Penal Code. Determines a sentence of 1 to 3 and a half years in prison;
- electoral reform: the document revokes primary elections and establishes the adoption of a district system in elections for deputies.
