The idea is to always say that the money used is that of the tax payers who pay for what is offered

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, banned this Wednesday (Dec 27, 2023) the use of the expression “free” for public services in the country. The objective is to always make it clear that the money used for these services belongs to tax payers.

The determination is part of article 209 of the package sent to Congress that establishes new measures for the reform of the State, in addition to changes in the country's electoral and criminal laws. Here's the complete (PDF – 2 MB, in Spanish).

The text of 183 pages and 664 articles declares “public emergency in economic, financial, fiscal, social security, security, defense, tariff, energy, health, administrative and social issues until December 31, 2025”with the possibility of extension for another 2 years.

The document also establishes an article that ratifies the DNU (Decree of Necessity and Urgency), a super economic deregulation package announced on December 20th. The announcement resulted in protests in Argentina this Wednesday (Dec 27).

