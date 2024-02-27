The Government of Javier Milei will prohibit inclusive language and the gender perspective in the national public administrationl, a measure that the Ministry of Defense had already recently taken in the military sphere, due to its use as a “political business”, official sources reported this Tuesday.

(Also: Joe Biden envisions a truce between Israel and Hamas during the celebration of Ramadan)

“Actions are going to begin to prohibit inclusive language and everything related to the gender perspective throughout the national public administration, which has been used as a political business,” said presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni, in his usual press conference at the Casa Rosada (headquarters of the Government).

Once it becomes official, No public administration document may contain the use of the vowel 'e' or the symbols 'x' and '@' to express gender indeterminacy, as well as the “unnecessary inclusion of the feminine” in plural subjects, he explained.

We consider that gender perspectives have been used as political business See also Rashid bin Humaid: The UAE is the "favorite destination" for teams and clubs

“The language that covers all sectors is Spanish and it is a debate in which we (Government) are not going to participate, because we consider that gender perspectives have been used as political business. This decision had already been made by the Ministry of Defense and it is simply to extend it to the rest of the dependencies,” Adorni added.

Under resolution 160/2024, the Defense portfolio, headed by Luis Petri, established the mandatory nature of the Spanish language, in accordance with the standards of the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) and the regulations and manuals in force in the Armed Forces.

(Also read: Prosecutor asks to increase Cristina Fernández's sentence to 12 years in corruption trial)

“The objective is to eliminate incorrect forms of language that can generate an erroneous interpretation of what is desired, affecting the execution of orders and the development of military operations,” the ministry said in a statement published this Monday.

Inclusive or non-sexist language emerged in the 1970s from feminisms as a linguistic and discursive strategy of expressing support for the rights of women and the LGBTI community Worldwide.

Cultural institutions dedicated to linguistic regularization have discussed its use on multiple occasions; In the case of Spanish speakers, the RAE specified in its 'Report on inclusive language and related issues', published in 2020, that The use of symbols is unnecessary.

(You can read: Why is Javier Milei involved in a controversy with governors of Argentina?)

Inclusive language, inclusive or not

The use of the @ or the letters 'e' and 'x' as supposed inclusive gender marks is foreign to the morphology of Spanish, as well as unnecessary

“The use of the @ or the letters 'e' and 'x' as supposed inclusive gender marks is foreign to the morphology of Spanish, as well as unnecessary, since the grammatical masculine already fulfills that function as an unmarked term of the opposition of gender,” the document indicated.

For the Academy, sexism and misogyny are not properties of languagebut uses of it, which are not inherent to the system, but rather values ​​that “acquire in use due to the intentionality of the issuers or their ideological prejudices.”

“They are not the responsibility of the medium, but of the speakers. “They are not corrected by improving grammar, but by eradicating cultural prejudices through education.”the report noted.

(We recommend: NATO has no plans to send combat troops to Ukraine to confront Russia)

EFE