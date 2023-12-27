The Javier Milei government sent this Wednesday (27) to the Argentine Congress a bill called the Law of Bases and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentines, which, in its 664 articles and 183 pages, proposes the reform of the State and changes in electoral and criminal laws.

According to information from the newspapers Clarín and La Nacion, the text also declares “public emergency in economic, financial, fiscal, social security, security, defense, tariff, energy, health, administrative and social issues until December 31, 2025”, with the possibility of extension for another two years.

Among other points, the project establishes the creation of a promotion system in the public servant career “based on merit and the achievement of achievements and pre-established objective goals” and authorizes centralizing, merging or dissolving decentralized public bodies and entities of public administration national level, which may be subject to intervention, except national universities.

Other changes in the text to be debated by Argentine deputies and senators are the revocation of the electoral primaries, the so-called PASO; the adoption of the district system in parliamentary elections, along the lines of the American and British models; and changes in the financing of political parties.

The package also provides authorization to privatize state-owned companies and includes new items in the Penal Code on street demonstrations, with increased penalties in cases of blocking public roads.

“With the spirit of restoring the economic and social order based on the liberal doctrine embodied in the National Constitution of 1853, we present the attached bill to the Honorable Congress of the Nation and express our firm will to undertake, immediately and with appropriate instruments, the struggle against adverse factors that threaten the freedom of Argentines; which prevent the correct functioning of the market economy and are the cause of the impoverishment of the Nation”, explained the government in a message released by the presidential office.

Since Milei took office on December 10, this is the third major package presented by the new Argentine administration.

The first was announced by the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, with measures for the government's fiscal balance. The second, presented last week, brings actions to deregulate the Argentine economy and has been the target of protests from the left and challenges in court.