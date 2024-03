President of Argentina agreed with national deputy's proposal for the population of the province of Buenos Aires to stop paying taxes after tax reform that generated increases of up to 200% | Photo: EFE/Matías Martin Campaya

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, endorsed this Saturday (16) the appeal made by a deputy from his party, A Liberdade Avança, for the population of the province of Buenos Aires to evade taxes due to a sharp increase in taxes applied by the Peronist governor Axel Kicillof.

This year, the government of the province of Buenos Aires applied a new tax rule that, among other things, imposed increases of 140% to 200% in taxes on urban buildings and land in rural areas.

According to information from the Clarín newspaper, in an interview with Miter radio, Milei stated that the increases applied by Kicillof are “confiscatory”.

“It is a violation of property rights, and what Kicillof is doing is expropriation. It’s crazy, it’s putting, for example, the agricultural sector in the province of Buenos Aires on the brink of bankruptcy,” he said.

In an interview with the same radio, national deputy José Luis Espert, who was from the Juntos pela Change coalition and recently migrated to Liberdade Avança, had defended a “fiscal rebellion” in the province.

Milei agreed, saying that it is “an abuse to charge taxes that then have no counterpart”, and stated that “Espert's proposal is valid” when asked about possible legal proceedings and expropriation of properties due to default.

“If [os contribuintes bonaerenses] do it all together at the same time, it's a more complicated thing [processá-los]”, he argued. “It’s blatant theft and I would almost say it’s biblical: a thief who robs a thief gets a hundred years of forgiveness.”