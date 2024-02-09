Former US President Donald Trump is set to headline CPAC, February 21-24

Argentina's President Javier Milei is planning to visit Washington DC to attend the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC – in the acronym in English). The event, held from February 21st to 24th, should have former United States President Donald Trump as the main speaker. The information is from Clarin.

“There is a possibility that he (Milei) will meet Trump at the CPAC meeting in Washington”people close to President Milei told the Argentine newspaper.



However, the same sources claim that Milei “he has not yet confirmed his presence because he has a heavy schedule in Argentina”. Upon returning from his trip to Europe, the Argentine leader will try to reverse the defeat recent event that took place in the country's Congress after the “Bus Law” go back to square one.

Trump and Milei have already spoken on previous occasions. After the Argentine's victory in the November election, the Republican made a call to the libertarian congratulating him on his victory and committing to visit Buenos Aires – which has not yet happened.

Despite some differences of ideas between Milei and the North American Republicans, there is great expectation for the Argentine president to go to the conference considered the “largest and most influential meeting of conservatives in the world”.