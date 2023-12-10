Argentine president made Cristina Kirchner laugh when she showed a detail of an object, a symbol of power in the country since the 1800s
The new president of Argentina, Javier Milei, asked for a presidential scepter personalized with images of your 5 pet dogs. O “Argentine presidential baton of command” It has been one of the symbols of the Executive Branch since 1814, as is the banner.
Milei has 4 English mastiff dogs. They are nicknamed “children 4-legged”.
They were named Murray, Milton, Robert and Lucas in honor of 3 North American liberal economists: Murray Rothbard (1926-1995), Milton Friedman (1912-2006) and Robert Lucas Jr. (1937-2023).
The 5th dog on the scepter is Conan, named after the movie “Conan the Barbarian”. According to reports published in vehicles such as The New York Times, Buenos Times Herald and the news agency Reuters, the 4 animals were cloned from Conan's genetic material by the company PerPETuatebased in the USA.
The company's website shows Milei and the dogs on its main page:
The affectionate relationship between Milei and the dogs would also go a little beyond a common relationship between pet and guardian. In an interview with Fantastic, An Argentine veterinarian who claims to communicate with animals said she was approached by the now Argentine president. Reason: Conan was sick, and the politician wanted to know if the dog needed anything and if he was okay
It would have been through Celia Melamed that Milei had spoken to Conan.
Milei received the scepter with the canine figures from the hands of Alberto Fernández.
Watch the moment of passing of the scepter and sash (3min8s):
Later, during the inauguration ceremony held at the headquarters of the Argentine Congress, Javier Milei showed it to former vice president Cristina Kirchner. She moves closer to, apparently, get a closer look. After a few seconds, she starts to laugh. The president also laughs.
Watch the moment below:
