The president of Argentina, the far-right economist Javier Milei, ordered the deregulation of the economy through a decree with which he changes or repeals more than 300 regulations, including the rental law and the labor regime. The announcement sparked a demonstration in front of Congress and several banging of pots and pans, hours after the first social protest against the Milei Government.

“These reforms, of which I have only mentioned 30 of the more than 300 included, are some of those contemplated in the decree,” announced the Argentine president, Javier Milei, on Wednesday, December 20, in a speech broadcast on the radio and television.

“The objective is to begin the path of reconstruction of the country, return freedom and autonomy to individuals and begin to dismantle the enormous amount of regulations that have stopped, hindered and impeded economic growth in our country,” added the president, surrounded by his cabinet of ministers.

The derogations include regulations that prevent the privatization of state companies, such as the oil company YPF or Aerolíneas Argentinas.

The private medical care system will also be reformed.

Among the many measures, the modification of the corporate law is contemplated so that football clubs can become public limited companies, and satellite internet services are deregulated to allow the entry of companies such as Elon Musk's Starlink.

“During the last hundred years, politicians have been busy expanding the power of the State to the detriment of good Argentines. Our country, which in the 1920s was the leading world power, over the last hundred years has been involved in a series of crises that all have the same origin: the fiscal deficit,” the president justified in his speech.

The first demonstration against the government of President Javier Milei, on December 20, 2023 in the Plaza de Mayo, in the center of Buenos Aires © Juan Mabromata / AFP

Cacerolazos and protest

Argentina is in a serious economic crisiswith an interannual inflation of more than 160% and a poverty rate that exceeds 40%.

Milei, who assumed the presidency on December 10, had already presented a broad austerity plan last week, which includes the elimination of subsidies for transportation and public service rates and paralyzes the construction of infrastructure works financed by the State.

The objective is to cut public spending by the equivalent of 5% of gross domestic product. The currency was also devalued by more than 50%.

In various neighborhoods of Buenos Aires, this Wednesday's announcements were received with bangs of pots and pans of protest.

As the hours passed, thousands of people spontaneously took to the streets near Congress to express their rejection.

A woman holds a newspaper against the new economic measures during the first demonstration against the government of President Javier Milei, on December 20, 2023 in the Plaza de Mayo, in the center of Buenos Aires © Luis Robayo / AFP

“I'm here because I'm terrified by the decree. I've come to put a stop to it, so that the street can set the pulse,” said Nicolás Waiselbaum, a 48-year-old teacher.

Leopoldo Maldonado, a 25-year-old student, said that “the measures are very negative.” “I am especially concerned about the rental law and the labor reform. It is already very difficult for young people to get a stable job, and if this happens ten days” after taking office, he lamented.

Earlier in the afternoon, before the presidential address, leftist social movements held their first demonstration against the government, under a huge deployment of security forces.

Although they marched peacefully, many failed to comply with the measures established by the new Government, which prohibit blocking traffic. “This is a military dictatorship,” declared Eduardo Belliboni, leader of the Polo Obrero, the main organization calling for Wednesday's march.

The Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, and President Milei himself warned that whoever occupied public roads or blocked roads would stop receiving social aid plans for the most disadvantaged.

By decree

“This message is not surprising because it is nothing that Milei has not said he was going to do during the campaign. But yes It is surprising that the measure is taken in this way, with a decree of urgent need“commented political scientist Lara Goyburu.

“I think that the hope of many of their voters was that Argentine institutions would stop these things. And today perhaps they are finding that everything that was promised is going to be done,” he added.

Only It would be invalidated if it is rejected by the Chamber of Deputies and also by the Senateexplained constitutional lawyer Emiliano Vitaliani.

Milei's far-right party, La Libertad Avanza, has just 40 of the 257 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and just seven of the 72 seats in the Senate.

The center-right coalition Together for Change, partially allied with Milei, has 81 deputies and 24 senators.

There are also 26 deputies and eight senators who are dissidents of Peronism or belong to provincial parties.

Peronism, in the opposition, is the first minority in both chambers, with 105 deputies and 33 senators. The left has five deputies.