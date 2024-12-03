Argentina has a treasure in the form of shale oil and gas. The Vaca Muerta field is the largest unconventional oil reserve in South America, with estimated reserves of up to 16 billion barrels of crude oil. However, to date, this field faced two major obstacles to unleashing its full potential. On the one hand, the lack of infrastructure (especially oil and gas pipelines) to export and move the crude oil and gas that is produced. On the other hand, laws that prevented Argentine producers from exporting all the crude oil they want (to cover internal demand and for security). Both obstacles are going to be eliminated. The first will take time, but the second has been eliminated completely. Sooner rather than later, Argentina will become a major oil and gas exporter.

#Milei #opens #oil #floodgate #Vaca #Muerta #Argentinas #crude #oil #flow #abundance