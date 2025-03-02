Milei opens the legislative year with the promise to end the State

Javier Milei opened the new legislative year in Argentina with the promise of attacking with the chainsier, after the layoffs of 40 thousand public employees in 14 months of government. “The chainsaw will not stop until it finds (sic) the end of the State,” said the ultra -right -wing president in the hemicycle of Congress before related politicians and a significant announced absence of deputies, senators and opposition governors.

In his transfer of the Casa Rosada to Congress, the streets were semi -vaids and pans sounded from those who criticize a president for his authoritarian features. It is that days before speech Milei appointed two judges of the Supreme Court and one of them, Manuel García Mansilla, was present at the site this Saturday night. The other designated, Ariel Lijo, has not yet taken oath.

Threat to opponents

Before inaugurating the ordinary sessions, the head of state had threatened the Peronist governor Axel Kicillof with intervening the province of Buenos Aires after the death of a seven -year -old girl for a robbery. In his speech, Milei stressed that he has “anything to talk” to the opposition politician who governs the most populous and extensive province in the country. He also promised to lower the age of imputability at age 14 and aggravate all the penalties of the Criminal Code. “If Kicillof wants to solve the problem, he has two alternatives: abandoning that abolitionist vision and punishing criminals; or run from the way and let us solve the problem to us, ”he said.

The official television broadcast showed when the radical deputy Facundo Manes lifted a copy of the Constitution and suggested to Milei to read it to his proposal for judicial reform and appointment of judges. The president replied “Readla Manes, will do well. Supposedly you understand how the brain works and it seems that you did not understand anything, ”he snapped at the neurologist. The intolerance to coexistence continued. Manes denounced that, at the end of the session, he was threatened by Santiago Caputo and beaten by someone who accompanied the presidential advisor. The Radical Civic Union repudiated the fact and described it as “a new advance of libertarian authoritarianism.”

Deputy Nicolás del Caño, from the Left Front, decided not to be present during the legislative inauguration. He points to Eldiario.es that “it was a dazzled speech, with a semi -vaulted enclosure because much of the opposition has turned our backs. We leave our posters pointing out that Milei is a scammer, who says goodbye to thousands of workers, represses the retirees and all the sectors that go out to face this chainsaw that was not against the political caste but against the working people. ”

The IMF and a FTA with the US

The ultra -rightist president confirmed that he advances in the negotiation of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and that once it is completed, he will send him to Congress to ratify him. He defended the alignment with the government of Republican Donald Trump. And he considered that “the eyes of the world today are posed in Argentina” and that “in some cases they even take note” of what was done by their management “to apply it in their own countries, as Elon Musk is doing in front of the United States deregulation portfolio.” However, in that country they currently investigate the scam with a cryptocurrency that he promoted in the social network X, 15 days ago.

From the pipe adds to it. “Milei did not talk about what the world is talking about and that is that the president starred in a scam with $ Libra. At the same time, his government is also a political scam, which is why many have taken the streets to make cacerolazos and repudiate it ”

To all this, Milei promised a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United States and again stirred the departure of Mercosur, which would need the approval of Congress. “The first step is the historical opportunity we have to establish a commercial agreement with the United States. It is necessary to be willing to make more flexible or even if the case out of Mercosur, which the only thing that achieved since its creation is to enrich the great Brazilian industrialists at the expense of impoverishing the Argentines, ”he recorded on the regional bloc composed of Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay.

It does not seem accidental that Milei was not present in the inauguration of Yamandú Orsi this Saturday at noon in Uruguay. Orsi, from the left -wing left -hand coalition, was accompanied by Lula da Silva, Gustavo Petro and Gabriel Boric, referents of progressivism in the region.

The antiwake agenda that Milei led to the Davos Economic Forum was also present through its equal project to the law to eliminate quotas in the state. In his claiming speech of public spending cuts he omitted the loss of purchasing power of retirees and the definance of education, science and health.

About the end, there was a reproach of Milei to Victoria Villarruel because the vice president has hurried to terminate the session after almost an hour and a half of speech. “I didn’t end, don’t hurry,” he said. The coldness between the two has become indisimulable and a fact confirms it: Villarruel was not invited to the subsequent dinner.