Government says that Guillermo Ferraro leaves for “personal reasons”; he would be responsible for leaking management information

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, made official this Saturday (27 January 2024) the dismissal of the Minister of Infrastructure, Guillermo Ferraro. In a statement, the government informed that Ferraro will leave for “personal motivations”. Here's the complete of the statement, in Spanish (PDF – 100 kB).

Milei made the decision to dismiss the minister on Thursday (25 January). According to Argentine newspapers La Nation It is Clarinthe motivation would be an alleged leak of information from interministerial meetings held twice a week at Casa Rosada.

The statement also informed that the Ministry of Infrastructure will be dismantled and transformed into a secretariat of the Ministry of Economy, headed by Luis Caputo.

With the change, the number of ministries in the Argentine government drops to 8, as Milei had promised during the campaign.

“This measure will generate greater coherence in the national government’s economic policy and will allow the budget to continue adapting to the current crisis context”said the note.

Upon assuming government, the libertarian cut the number of ministries in half. Of the 18 in the administration of Peronist Alberto Fernández, he left 9.

Of the 9 ministries, 2 were characterized as “super ministries”, one of them being Infrastructure, which brought together Transport, Public Works, Mining, Energy and Communications.

The other, Human Capital, covered Social Development, Work and Education.

Guillermo Ferraro

In the 2023 elections, Ferraro coordinated the national inspection of Javier Milei's “La Libertad Avanza” coalition. Previously, in 2009, he contributed to the technical teams of the Ministry of Finance of the Government of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires. His CV also includes managing Banco Bisel from 2003 to 2007.

Additionally, he held the position of Undersecretary of Industry from 2002 to 2003, during the presidency of Eduardo Duhalde, and was vice-president of Nación Servicios from 2005 to 2007, under the administration of Néstor Kirchner. Ferraro was also chief advisor to Peronist Antonio Cafiero in the Senate. In the 1990s, he participated in the Constituent Convention responsible for the 1994 constitutional reform, which allowed the re-election of Carlos Menem.

For the last 13 years, the doctor in economic sciences has worked as a director at KPMG Argentina, a global company specialized in providing auditing and consulting services.

In an interview with Argentine radio MiterFerraro had stated that his objective at the head of the ministry would be to encourage private sector participation and reduce State interference in the area.

