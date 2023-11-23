The elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei, offered to the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, that Argentina host a peace meeting on the war between Ukraine and Russia.

The statement was made this Wednesday (22) by Diana Mondino, foreign policy advisor for the A Liberdade Avança party and who was elected deputy in the last elections.

“We offer to host the meeting if appropriate,” Mondino told reporters near the Hotel Libertador, from where Milei watched the election results.

The Ukrainian president thanked Milei for his “clear support” for his country in the context of the Russian military invasion in a message published on the social network X (formerly Twitter) and invited the future Argentine head of state to visit Ukraine when he assumes the presidency, the which will take place on December 10th.

“There is no ambiguity between good and evil. Just clear support for Ukraine. We Ukrainians are aware of this and appreciate it very much,” Zelensky said in the post.

The relationship between Latin American countries and the Ukrainian government has been complex since the start of the war.

On several occasions, Kiev has invited leaders, such as President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to visit the country, but so far this has not happened.

In the case of the government that is leaving power in Argentina, led by Peronist Alberto Fernández, Zelensky’s efforts are aimed at seeking a clearer condemnation of the country in relation to Russia’s invasion.

Milei, who classified Russian President Vladimir Putin as an “autocrat”, was highly critical of Fernández’s policy regarding the war in Ukraine and, during the campaign, opened the doors to greater cooperation between the two countries.

The transition to the new “Milei era” had a markedly diplomatic tone, this Wednesday (22). In addition to Zelensky, Milei spoke with the President of the United States, Joe Biden; the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric; and the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte. (With EFE agency)