During the intense and colorful electoral campaign that ended in Argentina with the -indisputable- victory of Javier Milei, there are those who claim that many of its “ultras” ingredients will be put to the attic due to the pragmatism that has to be imposed. Could be.

The first obvious fact is that, without a doubt, the new ruler should take into account that many of the votes obtained in the provinces – where Milei “swept away” – are more an expression of fatigue in the face of the uncontrollable and sustained economic and inflationary crisis and given the perception of corruption in power. And not so much because of identification with climate change denialism or opposition to the social functions of the State. It would seem that this discontent and frustration is, rather, what negatively guided many to vote for who they considered a firmer opponent of the status quo.

The second aspect to take into account is the significance and impact of some of Milei’s offers during the campaign. Many of which are unviable for constitutional reasons or because they affect international commitments made by Argentina. One possible path is that the new Government, when installed on December 10, would leave this tree-like tangle of campaign offers pointing to immediate objectives and concrete results and impacts on the budget and society. Starting, for example, with a fiscal adjustment and privatizations, in a context in which the international financial system seems to have responded positively (for example, the New York Stock Exchange) to Milei’s triumph.

In that context, it is argued, it would start by immediately doing things different from what was proposed and repeated in the campaign. Could be. And it would not be the first time that a candidate ends up deleting electoral proposals in fact. But, in any case, something would remain of them. Are they viable?

The analysis and impression of many, including myself, is that, due to an elementary dose of realism, most of the proposals and approaches supported by Milei are unfeasible to implement. Not only because of its extremism and unpredictable social consequences but, concretely and pragmatically, because of its confrontation with the constitutional order and its collision with the international system of which Argentina is a part.

Let’s start with the Argentine Constitution.

It has been highlighted by prominent Argentine constitutionalists, such as Raúl Gustavo Ferreyra. He would require the new Government (article 30 of the Constitution) the vote of two-thirds of Congress (which Milei does not have) and that this be done in a Convention specially convened for this purpose.

The constitutional text is broad and detailed, and its modification is not easy. And it has to do with issues and topics such as the following: dollarization of the economy, elimination of the Central Bank, the free carrying of weapons, sale of organs of human beings, privatization of public space and the “destruction or pulverization” of justice social, to give just a few examples. And even shocking the amazing proposal made by Milei to cut trade relations with Brazil and China due to its impact on foreign relations.

We go, then, beyond the constitutional barrier, to the crucial space of the international.

Whether they were absurd or not, in any case, several of the proposals – or diagnoses – presented would be unviable in light of international obligations and commitments to which Argentina is a party. I point here exclusively to some of the most striking ones because they clash with clear obligations of international law and with core aspects of Argentina’s foreign relations (such as cutting off trade relations with Brazil and China).

What repercussions do, for example, something as extreme and unsustainable as Milei’s denial of global warming? Well, in addition to the unsustainable approach, given the numerous scientific evidence on global warming. The Constitution establishes clear rights and duties regarding environmental protection: With the constitutional reform of 1994, Argentina expressly enshrines environmental protection as an obligation. In effect, the Constitution (article 41) establishes that “inhabitants enjoy the right to a healthy, balanced environment suitable for human development” and the authorities “… have the duty to preserve it. The authorities will provide for the protection of this right, to the rational use of natural resources, to the preservation of natural and cultural heritage and biological diversity, and to environmental information and education.” Likewise, the constitutional right (article 43) to exercise protection action against impacts on the environment atmosphere.

Added to this are Argentina’s international obligations, formally and solemnly contracted. That not only go against the denialism about warming, they are essential for the protection of the environment and that the executive branch cannot constitutionally ignore.

Among the international treaties that have as a backdrop issues such as global warming and that establish unavoidable obligations for Argentina, there are numerous instruments, such as the following, duly approved by the national Congress: United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Protocol of Kyoto, United Nations Convention on the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer, Mercosur Framework Agreement on the Environment, United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, Basel Convention, Convention on Biological Diversity, Protocol to the Antarctic Treaty on Environmental Protection, Convention on Wetlands of International Importance and the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer, among many other international environmental treaties of which Argentina is a part.

Therefore, uncertain times are ahead while Milei announces, on Monday that just passed, that a fiscal adjustment is coming. As Hugo Otero highlighted this week, in a note in the newspaper The Republic of Lima, the vote of the millions who gave victory to Milei has to do with the widespread perception – especially in the interior provinces – of social needs around very specific issues such as food or finding a job.

There could be the substance of the landslide vote. And not on vague, confusing and unviable issues like some of the loudest during the campaign. That is, by responding, especially where it obtained the largest vote (the provinces), as Hugo Otero says, “to the specific emergencies of health, education, work and the desperation that this produces.” There is, without a doubt, the crux of the issue.

