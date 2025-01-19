Javier Milei, who is in Washington, USA, to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration this Monday, will first have a key meeting with the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, the Bulgarian Kristalina Georgieva.

The Argentine president wants to ensure the signing of a new agreement with the IMF to grant Argentina a disbursement of funds that could be around $11 billion and that would allow, according to the Milei executive, to abandon economic problems.

Milei has gone to the United States accompanied by his sister Karinageneral secretary of the Presidency, and for the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo. The meeting between Milei and Georgieva will take place this Sunday afternoon after the Argentine president’s visit to the Milken Institute.

Javier Milei’s meeting with Georgieva was requested by the IMF, which especially values ​​its economic policy, to “fine-tune the numbers” of the new program, according to the Argentine newspaper Clarín. This agreement comes negotiating for months the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, and the technicians of the international organization.

“Everything indicates that we are going to put a bow on the package”he pointed out regarding the Caputo agreement.

The Government of Argentina expects to receive about 11,000 million dollars, which iss the amount needed to solve the Central Bank’s stock problemsalthough this amount could be even higher.

Milei, who has just received the award ‘Titan of Economic Reform’ at the Hispanic Inaugural Gala awarded by the Latino Wall Street organization, is among the “Trump’s special guests”like the Italian president Georgia Meloni and the Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele.

In these presidential inauguration events in the United States Foreign leaders are not invitedbut Trump has wanted to make an exception for the politicians he considers most ideologically related.

After the events on Monday, Milei will go to Zurich on TuesdaySwitzerland, to participate in the Davos economic forum.