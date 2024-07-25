Javier Milei begins this Thursday his 12th trip abroad in just over seven months of government. This time he will land in Paris to participate a day after the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. The Casa Rosada has confirmed that there will also be a face-to-face meeting with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron. The meeting will take place against a backdrop of waves. Last Thursday, Milei’s vice president, Victoria Villarruel, accused France of being “hypocritical” and “colonialist” for its criticism of the racist chants of the Argentine soccer team against their counterparts in the blueThe Casa Rosada joined the attack and then backed down. Milei sent her sister Karina, the most powerful person in the government, to ask for forgiveness from the French ambassador in Buenos Aires, Romain Nadal.

The Argentine far-right leader does not usually apologize. And it is not that he lacks reasons for them. His attacks against Latin American presidents are frequent and end in unresolved diplomatic escalations. Milei is at odds with the Brazilian Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, whom he called a “corrupt communist”; he called the Colombian Gustavo Petro a “terrorist” and has attacked his peers from Mexico, Chile and Bolivia. With Macron, on the other hand, he preferred to stop in time. Behind him is the fight with his vice president, Villarruel, whom he left at fault. The leader reacted in a nationalist tone when France and its football federation demanded that FIFA impose sanctions against the Albiceleste. The fuse had been lit by a live on Instagram, where Argentines, elated by the victory, were singing against the African origin of some French players on board the bus that was taking them back to the hotel after winning the Copa América in Miami. Midfielder Enzo Fernández, who was in charge of the live broadcast, was in the firing line. Villarruel came out in his support, shouting “Long live Argentinianness” on social media.

Milei noted that she was travelling to Paris days after the scandal and that France is part of the G-7. She decided to urgently send her sister Karina, head of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, to the French embassy. “Kari has already arranged it,” she said later in an interview. She did not explain why she had not left the message in the hands of her foreign minister, Diana Mondino. In fact, Mondino will not be on the plane that will take the president to Paris, but the president’s sister will.

Karina Milei’s presence has caused a minor short circuit in Paris, because the Casa Rosada asked her to have a ticket for the opening of the Games on Friday. Protocol establishes that there are only accreditations for the leaders and their ambassadors. Milei does not take a step without her sister, whom she calls “the boss”, and the issue has already been resolved: the Argentine ambassador, responsible for securing the bilateral with Macron, will watch the ceremony on television.

The plan is for Milei and Macron to meet on Friday at the Elysee Palace. It will be their second meeting, after the meeting they held at the G-7 summit held in Puglia, Italy, between July 13 and 15. The far-right politician will then join the more than 120 heads of state who will participate in the opening of the Games. On Saturday at noon, he will return to the city of Buenos Aires to participate, on Sunday, in the closing of the exhibition that the countryside holds every year at La Rural, in the Palermo neighborhood. It will be his first time.

The event is usually the thermometer that measures the quality of the relationship between the Executive and the sector that brings the most foreign currency to the country. Producers are pushing for the elimination once and for all of the withholdings that hinder their export income, but they have been careful so far with the Government, which they consider an ally. It is to be expected that Milei will make some announcement that benefits the sector, as usually happens on these occasions.

