MEXICO CITY – Argentina’s self-proclaimed anarcho-capitalist president, Javier Milei, met with German officials in Berlin on Sunday, as part of his European tour that has been met with both celebration and outrage.

His Sunday meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz came after accepting an award Saturday from the neoliberal August von Hayek Foundation in the port city of Hamburg for “liberating the population from the shackles” and restoring “hope.”

In his award acceptance speech, Milei declared that he was challenging the socialists with the largest tax reform in Argentina’s history. He was greeted with cries of “freedom!”

Meanwhile, several small protests took place outside the awards ceremony and the meeting between Milei and Scholz, in which demonstrators held signs in Spanish and German that read: “Down with Milei, down with the far-right government.” and “Argentina is not for sale.”

The award and protests have highlighted Milei’s reputation as a polarizing figure on a global scale, stoking adoration from some and hatred from others.

Milei, a right-wing person known for speaking without filters, was elected last year on the promise of fixing the complicated economic situation and “making Argentina great again.”

Its austerity measures have fueled waves of mass protests in the South American country, with demonstrators saying the cuts put the poor at greater risk and public universities in danger. Milei also drew the ire of human rights advocates after calling abortion “murder” and criticizing the country’s feminist movement as a sect of gender ideology.

At the moment, there were no details about what Milei discussed with Scholz, a center-left leader whose politics and style contrast with those of the Argentine president. But the reception with military honors and a press conference that the German government had originally announced was cancelled.

Scholz’s spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, said Friday that it would be a “very short working visit, under the express wish of the Argentine president” and that there was a “clear refusal” on Milei’s part to have a press conference.

The president visited Germany after a controversial trip to Spain, where Milei made no plans to meet with high-ranking officials during a time of diplomatic crisis between the long-time allies.

Instead, Milei met with the powerful, far-right president of the Madrid community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, an outspoken opponent of Spain’s center-left prime minister, Pedro Sánchez. Milei was greeted with cheers in some parts of Madrid.

Milei has sparked a series of diplomatic spats over his blunt style and controversial views since taking office in December. On Monday, he is scheduled to visit the Czech Republic, where he will meet with Czech leaders.