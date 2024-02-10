President of Argentina, Javier Milei and Pope Francis will meet this Sunday (11), at the Vatican. Milei this Saturday classified the Pope as “the most important Argentine in history”, after openly criticizing him during the election campaign.

“We are going to have a very fruitful dialogue, like the one we had when we spoke on the phone”, predicted Milei in relation to the meeting, in an interview with Radio Miter, from Italy.

Milei and Pope Francis

Throughout the campaign, Milei described Pope Francis as the “representative of the evil one on Earth”, among other disqualifications, while the religious leader minimized the importance of the ultra-liberal's accusations, admitting that “they are things that are said in the electoral campaign” and that, in fact, he was the one who picked up the phone to congratulate him after his presidential election.

“I hope that His Holiness' health is in good condition so that he can come and visit the Argentines,” added Milei, referring to a possible visit by the Argentine pope to his home country, which he has not returned to since his election in 2013. because “moral support is very important in a country with such deep-rooted Catholicism.”

First Saint Argentina

Milei gave this interview from Italy, where he arrived from Israel early Friday afternoon. This is the second trip abroad for the president, who took office on December 10 last year, after his visit to the Davos Forum.

The first official act of her trip will be the canonization, this Sunday, of Argentina's first saint, María Antonia de San José Paz y Figueroa, known as Mama Antula, in a mass in Saint Peter's Basilica, in the Vatican, at 9:30 am (5:30 am). in Brasília), where he will greet Pope Francis.

Second meeting between Milei and Pope Francis

Milei and Pope Francis will also meet on Monday (12), in a private audience at the Apostolic Palace, a face-to-face meeting, whose atmosphere will also be defined by the gestures and minutes of the meeting between the two.

As per protocol, the Argentine president will also meet with the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

On his official visit to Italy, the Argentine will meet with the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, on Monday afternoon, at the Quirinal Palace, in Rome. He will then meet with the Prime Minister, the ultra-rightist Giorgia Meloni, who has praised him on several occasions.