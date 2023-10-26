CB Consultoria survey shows Massa in 2nd place, with 49.3%; almost half of Bullrich voters say they would vote for the libertarian

Javier Milei, from the “La libertad Avanza” coalition, leads the dispute for the presidency of Argentina with 50.7% of voting intentions in the 2nd round, according to the CB Consultora survey released this Thursday (26.Oct.2023). On October 22, the libertarian came in 2nd place in the elections for Casa Rosada, with 29.98% of the votes.

The winning candidate of the 1st round, Economy Minister Sergio Massa (Unión por la Patria), who received 36.68% of the votes, appears with 49.3% of intentions in the survey released this 5th (Oct 26). Here’s the complete (PDF – 810 kB, in English).

The survey interviewed 1,715 Argentines from October 23 to 24 and has a confidence level of 95%. Respondents answered the following question: “If tomorrow were the second round elections to choose the president, who would you vote for among these options?”.

According to the director of CB consultancy, Cristian Buttié, the results show that the scenario for the 2nd round on November 19 is “extremely balanced” and signals “a technical draw” between the Peronist and libertarian candidacies.

However, according to the survey, which has a margin of error of 2.4 percentage points, among those who initially supported Patricia Bullrich in the 1st round, 46% indicated that they would vote for Milei, while only 14% said they would support Massa.

The 3rd placed candidate in Argentina’s presidential elections announced on Wednesday (Oct 25) support for Milei in the 2nd round, while politicians from her coalition “Juntos por el Cambio” decided to declare neutrality for the election on November 19.

Bullrich said the decision to support Milei is “political-strategic”. According to her, the support comes from her and Luis Petri, her running mate in the 1st round vote.

“The urgency of the moment challenges us not to be neutral in the face of the danger of the continuity of the Kirchnerism that Sergio Massa signifies”, he declared. She states that the victory of the Minister of Economy “it would imply a new historical stage under the rule of corrupt populism that would lead to final decline”.

1st round searches

Argentina’s main electoral polls for the 1st presidential round were unable to predict the Peronist’s lead in the result that took him to the 2nd round against the coalition candidate La Libertad Avanza on October 22.

Of the 8 most recent surveys compiled by Power360 based on the La Nación newspaper’s survey aggregator, only Atlas Intel’s, carried out from October 11th to 13th using an online form, placed Massa ahead of Milei. The survey was carried out until the deadline established by Argentine electoral law, which prohibited the publication of voting intention polls from October 14th.

Surveys by research companies CB Consultora, Circuitos, Clivajes Consultores, Opinaia, DC Consultores, Proyección and Fixer Asuntos Corporativos put Milei either ahead (3) or technically tied in the margin of error (4) with Massa.