Four weeks before the first round of the Argentine presidential elections, Javier Milei dominates the demographic scene. He is followed not far behind by Sergio Massa, heir to the outgoing Alberto Fernández, with 30%. Patricia Bullrich, the candidate of the traditional right, is in a similar range: 26%. Schiaretti and Bregman, fourth and fifth, would be much further out of the race, below 5%. These are the data that show an average of the last 18 surveys carried out after the primaries (PASO) in August, which eliminates undecided people from the average calculation base to approximate as closely as possible the result expected by the surveys.

The polls, in fact, did not anticipate the level of voting that Javier Milei’s party reached in the PASO, a usual test of strength prior to the presidential elections: in these primaries, in addition to elucidating candidacies (which often arrive already closed), it is calibrated the flow of votes for each formation based on how many citizens choose to participate in each primary. The houses underestimated Milei, something that has already become a global regularity when it comes to candidates outside the system, with a base yet to be defined and filled with individuals who, either due to a sociodemographic profile or because they tend to distrust the system (surveys included), are not captured as well by these methods.

But it has also become customary (as is desirable, in fact) for these same polling houses to update their processes once the error is revealed. This is what the Argentines seem to have done, and hence they now capture Milei’s domain.

However, this dominance would not give him a chance to win in the first round. According to the electoral law, a candidate needs 45% or 40% and 10 points compared to the second to avoid the final. None of the surveys analyzed anticipates the first possibility, and only one (from August) predicted the second. This occurs even by leaving the undecided (detected with varying frequency by the surveys) out of the calculation base, something that tends to increase the percentages.

Since there is no apparent winner expected in the first round, the question that follows is who would face each other in the second round. According to the analysis, Milei would have the position almost guaranteed: the only study that does not give her the first place does give her the second place. Now, her companion would be more disputed. With Schiaretti and Bregman out of the picture, the battle is between Massa (who would go to the runoff in 16 of the 18 polls analyzed) and Bullrich (in the remaining 2).

A ratio of 8 to 1 seems very favorable for the official candidate, but this dichotomous vision hides that the estimated gap between the two is highly variable depending on the polling house.

The average of Massa’s advantage is in fact less than five points: it would be enough for Bullrich to be underestimated by 2.5 points (reaching 28) and Massa overestimated by a couple more (staying at those same 28) to see a race no clear solution. This evolution fits perfectly in the remaining weeks. There is also room for an error of that size, which is relatively common in surveys of any country because it is really small. Here Bullrich could have in his favor the possibility of growing in public recognition beyond his usual political area of ​​action (Buenos Aires and the province of the same name).

On the other hand, Massa has in his favor the closest thing to the law of gravity that 21st century political science has known: polarization. Milei has built a discourse essentially based on it, and it has worked for her at least for now. By doing so, she also offers him an advantage in the race to accompany him in the runoff to whoever is furthest from him. For two reasons: first, she gives him the entire stage of response and prominence. Every time she refers to “lefties” the image that appears in the voter’s head is not exactly that of Bullrich. Thus, he mobilizes precisely that base. Second, if his own base is free of anything it is precisely those he insults. Milei’s voter may be (and is) difficult to profile due to the novelty and heterogeneity of the phenomenon, but there is little doubt that he will lean more to the right than to the left. Thus, if he steals votes from any of the blocs that have been protagonists of Argentine politics in the 20th century, he is the one of anti-Kirchnerism.

Bullrich, on the other hand, trusts more in the other great determinant of the vote, especially in Argentina, and even more so in today’s Argentina: material values. Economy and security. The candidate of Together for Change is interested in what is most damaging to those who carry the backpack of the outgoing government administration. Meanwhile, Milei, for now, waits.

Average methodology. This average takes into account the latest version of each poll published by polling houses registered in the CNE, published and carried out after the PASO, taking all those published by the media and that are periodically collected on Wikipedia. Some of these surveys eliminate undecided voters from their voting intention calculation base, others do not. To make them comparable and bring the number as close as possible to the image perceived by the surveys, the average is made excluding the undecided from the calculation base. Thus, if, for example, a survey gives 50% to candidate A, 40% to candidate B, and shows 10% undecided – the percentages of candidates A and B are recalculated based on the total of decided votes, which in this case would be 50+40=90. Candidate A would have 50/90=55.55%. Candidate B 40/50=44.44%. All surveys collected in their original version are listed below.