The government of ultra-liberal Javier Milei announced this Tuesday (12) a devaluation of the currency of more than 50%, one of the central measures of a broad austerity plan that includes the reduction of subsidies for energy and transport.

“We cannot continue spending more than we earn”, stated categorically the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, in charge of announcing a series of shock measures with which Milei seeks to rebuild Argentina, hit by annual inflation of 140% and levels of poverty of 40%.

The new government will not renew contracts in the State that are less than one year old; it also won't spend on advertising. The number of ministries will be reduced by half, from 18 to 9. The money that flows discretionarily to the provinces from the federal state will be reduced “to a minimum”. The bidding for new public works will be a reminder of the past, and approved works that have not started will be stopped.

– First, worst –

“We’re going to be worse off than before for a few months,” Caputo warned. But “if we continue as we are, we will inevitably head towards hyperinflation”.

Milei, a 53-year-old economist who during the campaign wielded a chainsaw to symbolize his idea of ​​cutting public spending, took office on Sunday and ruled out any “gradualism”.

The new president intends to make an adjustment in public spending equivalent to 5% of GDP.

His first decisions were praised by the IMF, with which Argentina maintains a US$44 billion credit program. The entity expressed that it “supports Milei’s measures”.

Víctor Beker, economist at the University of Belgrano, noted that the announced plan will “certainly” lead to a “recessive process”. “The question is when we will get out of this situation. It will depend on the extent to which political change implies the arrival of investments,” he added.

– How is the official exchange rate? –

“The official exchange rate will be worth 800 pesos, so that the productive sectors really have the appropriate incentives to increase production,” said Caputo in a previously recorded speech.

Last Thursday, the last working day of Alberto Fernández's government, the official exchange rate was 391 pesos per dollar. The devaluation thus exceeds 50%.

For now, the government will maintain the exchange control system in force since 2019, with a dozen different exchange rates.

With a history of successive crises, Argentines distrust their currency and rely on the dollar to save or buy and sell assets such as real estate or cars. They fear variations in the foreign exchange market, which even impact the prices of basic products.

“The devaluation was foreseen, and workers will be harmed. We are going to face a complicated situation, we will be in poverty and the situation will be much more difficult,” Gabriel Álvarez, a 57-year-old teacher, told AFP.

– What will happen to the subsidies? –

“Today, the State artificially supports very low prices in energy and transport tariffs through these subsidies,” said the minister, referring to the money spent by the public treasury to maintain low prices.

“But these subsidies are not free, they are paid for with inflation. What they give you in the ticket price, they charge you with increases at the supermarket. And with inflation, it is the poor who end up financing the rich,” said Caputo.

Martín Carrascal, a 19-year-old Public Relations student, doubted that subsidies would be eliminated entirely. “I don’t believe they will remove it completely because people won’t be able to live,” said the young man.

– How is social assistance? –

In his inauguration speech, Milei warned that times will be “difficult”, although he promised that “the light” will be seen later. He stated that the State will consider spending on social assistance “for the fallen”.

Along these lines, Caputo assured that the government will maintain social work programs in cooperatives and other social organizations, and that it will strengthen the economic allocations received by the most humble for minor children and in the purchase of food through direct transfers.

– Will there be public works? –

Austerity measures include reducing the size of the State and, above all, halting infrastructure work initiatives financed with public funds that have not yet begun.

From now on, explained Caputo, public works will be financed with private funds.

The interruption of public works “will have a significant impact on the economy, especially in provinces that largely depend on them to generate employment”, said Nicolas Saldrias, analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit.