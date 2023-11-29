The elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei, stated this Wednesday (29) that Peronist Daniel Scioli will continue to be the country’s ambassador to Brazil.

“The idea is that for now he will continue with this task,” said Milei, in an interview with La Red radio.

Scioli was appointed Argentine ambassador to Brazil by the current president, Alberto Fernández, in 2020, a position from which he briefly absented himself between June and August 2022, when he was Minister of Productive Development.

He was vice-president of Argentina during the government of Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007) and governor of the province of Buenos Aires (2007-2015).

In 2015, he was the Peronist candidate for president and was defeated in the second round by Mauricio Macri.