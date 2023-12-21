Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 12/21/2023 – 8:53

Text paves the way for privatization of state-owned companies and deregulation of the health system and labor relations. Measures will be analyzed by Congress, and were received with protests in Buenos Aires. The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, announced on Wednesday night (20/12) a decree that changes more than 300 regulations in the country, with the aim of liberalize economic relations and reduce the role of the State, one of the axes of his victorious campaign for the Casa Rosada.

The plan is part of the package of drastic measures announced shortly after the new government took office to face Argentina's serious economic crisis.

The Necessity and Urgency Decree (DNU), a type of order that the president can issue on specific occasions, comes into force immediately, and will now be sent to a commission that will analyze the text. It will then be submitted to Congress, which can overturn it if both the Senate and the Chamber so decide.

Privatization of public companies

The package includes the repeal of the state companies regime and regulations that prevent the privatization of public companies, the repeal of the rent law, the possibility of football clubs becoming limited companies and the authorization of the total or partial transfer of Aerolíneas' shareholding. Argentines.

The decree also repeals the Supply Law, which provides for sanctions against companies in cases of shortages of certain products, as well as the Shelf Law, which obliges supermarkets to offer a minimum number of products manufactured by small companies.

Furthermore, the measures announced on national radio and television establish the reform of the Customs Code to “facilitate” international trade and “prohibit the ban on exports”, in Milei’s words.

“We received the worst inheritance in history,” said the Argentine head of state. Among the burdens of governments in recent years, mostly Peronist, Milei cited “the consolidated deficit of 15% of GDP, the highest tax burden in the world, the lack of reserves in the Central Bank, the destroyed confidence in credit, the monetary issuance rampant and the annual inflationary crisis of 15,000%”.

He also complained about “serial defaulters” who removed thirteen zeros from the peso and destroyed five other national currencies, as well as “two hyperinflationary crises without wars, 50% of the population below the poverty line, 10% of the indigent population and five million Argentines who don’t have money to eat.”

Milei also announced that, in the coming days, he will call “extraordinary sessions” in the National Congress and “a package of laws will be sent to accompany these reforms and advance the process of change”.

He stated that the measures will prepare “the foundations for the reconstruction of the Argentine economy and return freedom and autonomy to individuals, taking the State off their backs.”

“Cacerolazo” in Buenos Aires

The measures of economic deregulation and privatization of the public sector announced by Milei were received with an uproar on the streets of Buenos Aires. Residents protested at intersections, windows and balconies, banging pans and other household items.

“Out with Milei!” was heard on the streets of the Argentine capital, where, just a month ago, Milei won by almost twelve points over the then economy minister, Sergio Massa.

The protests took place in various areas of the city, from the wealthiest places, such as Palermo and Belgrano, to the poorest neighborhoods, such as Caballito, Almagro and Avellaneda.

The government has threatened protesters who block streets with benefit cuts and imprisonment.

lr/bl (Reuters, EFE, AFP)