The Government of Argentina made official this Tuesday the decree with which it will begin to advance in the reduction of the number of State employees. Immediately, the decision implies not renewing the contracts that were signed for the first time as of January 1, 2023 and that expire on December 31.

This is a measure that had already been advanced by the head of the Treasury Palace, Luis Caputo. The number of employees who would be left out, according to different sources on the subject, would amount to 7,000 people.

From the Casa Rosada they avoided confirming figures, but they did confirm that, as had already been announced days ago, these contracts will not be renewed and that The decree that will be known in the next few hours also contemplates the opening of the evaluation stage of all Government structures, for the next 90 days, to define which of the other positions will be maintained and which will not, giving rise to an eventual new stage of cuts.

The unions are already on alert and have measures planned for the coming days.

Decree 84/2023 It comes a week after President Javier Milei presented the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) that seeks to repeal more than 300 laws and that he was sued by the Association of State Workers (ATE), through an appeal for protection, which the Administrative Litigation judge, Esteban Furnari, declared admissible.

Precisely within the framework of this advance, for this Wednesday the 27th, both ATE and the Central of Argentine Workers (CTA), which group – together with the UPCN – public employees, will have their days of “struggle” and mobilization.

Both permanently monitor the movements of the libertarian administration regarding what may happen with the continuity of positions in the State.

According to the project, in contracts that do not register seniority prior to January 1, 2023 and will automatically fall in the coming days, there are groups that will be exempt from the measure and will continue in functions beyond their entry date.

One, that of “quotas regulated by law or other types of special protections”, such as that of trans people or people with disabilities. Both will be respected and will not be affected by the cut, as La Nación was able to corroborate both with the draft of the decree and from sources familiar with the decision, who ratified the point.

Personnel who “have been providing tasks prior to January 1, 2023 and have changed their contracting modality” are also exempt. and the “personnel that the head of each jurisdiction evaluates as indispensable for the functioning of the jurisdiction, in a restrictive and well-founded manner (noting) that their continuity is necessary for operational reasons that cannot be postponed.”

The way in which this is established means that in various spheres, even among sectors opposed to the Government, it is recognized that “unlike what happened with Macrism, here there are certain parameters of predictability.” A source noted: “The quotas are maintained and left open to the evaluation of the bosses. During the time of (former President Mauricio) Macri, they entered with the objective of reducing a percentage of the plant and without criteria. Here is another analysis.”

The National Public Administration (APN) is made up of 393,000 employees, of which 193,000 are civilians distributed in different areas. And in two employment frameworks: one according to the Labor Law, another according to the National Public Employment Framework Law. The latter would represent about 100,000, of which a third make up the permanent staff, which implies having entered the State according to an official competition that establishes competencies and requirements. The latter have security in their position, unlike those who are hired, among whom are those who will be reached by this first measure and, eventually, by subsequent ones.

Unions, on alert

Added to the fall of those hired who do not have seniority prior to January 2023 is article 3 of the draft decree, which establishes that Hiring whose date of entry into the administration is prior to that same period “may not be renewed for a period greater than ninety (90) calendar days.”

The following article instructs the authorities of the different jurisdictions to “carry out an exhaustive survey of the contracted personnel whose date of entry into the administration is prior to January 1, 2023 in that period” in order to evaluate the renewal. of the contracts mentioned above.

Adding that, “in the event that the authorities decide to renew said contracts, they must justify the decision by demonstrating the need to continue with the contracting.”

All of this must be reported to the Chief of Staff, headed by Nicolás Posse. From that orbit “the complementary and explanatory rules that may be necessary for their best application may be dictated and the powers assigned by this measure may be delegated.”

Consulted by La Nación, the general secretary of ATE, Rodolfo Aguiar, maintained that the entity “will not allow any dismissal that is without just cause.” And he added: “Each and all workers play a role that is essential when it comes to guaranteeing rights to the population. I have the feeling these days that they want to shape a State that is only at the service of large business groups.”

Aguiar considered that ATE “believes that all (workers) play an essential role and that, therefore, the exceptionality provided for in the decree that has to do with hierarchical bodies ratifying that the tasks performed by workers are essential, will prevent any dismissal without just cause.”

And he warned that “in the opposite case, We have already defined a new day of national protest for the next 27th, and without a doubt it is gaining strength throughout the country. the need to move towards a national strike. “The first total stoppage of activities in the public administration throughout the country.”

At the same time, Aguiar warned that the review “is illegal, because it would try to validate a labor fraud that the different governments have been supporting since the 90s until now, which is that precarious workers are kept under different contractual modalities to avoid guarantee stability in public employment.”

“Therefore, we do not accept from ATE that there is a review during the next three months. Deciding to renew contractual ties for 90 days is a serious violation of the acquired rights of all workers,” he concluded.

