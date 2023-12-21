The president of Argentina, the ultra-liberal Javier Milei, has ordered the deregulation of the economy through a decree with which he modifies or repeals more than 300 regulations, including the rental law and the labor regime, which unleashed a spontaneous protest in front of the Congress.

“These reforms, of which I have only mentioned 30 of the more than 300 included, are some of those contemplated in the decree,” Milei announced in a speech broadcast on radio and television.

“The objective is to begin the path of reconstruction of the country, return freedom and autonomy to individuals and begin to dismantle the enormous amount of regulations that have stopped, hindered and impeded economic growth in our country,” he added surrounded by his cabinet. ministers.

The derogations include regulations that prevent the privatization of state companies, such as the oil company YPF or Aerolíneas Argentinas. The private medical care system will also be reformed.

Serious economic crisis



Among the many measures, the modification of the corporate law is contemplated so that football clubs can become public limited companies, and satellite internet services are deregulated to allow the entry of companies such as Elon Musk's Starlink.

«During the last hundred years, politicians have been busy expanding the power of the State to the detriment of good Argentines. “Our country, which in the 1920s was the leading world power, over the last hundred years has been involved in a series of crises that all have the same origin: the fiscal deficit,” the president justified in his speech. . Argentina is in a serious economic crisis, with year-on-year inflation of more than 160% and a poverty rate that exceeds 40%.

Milei, who assumed the presidency on December 10, had already presented a broad austerity plan last week, which includes the elimination of subsidies for transportation and public service rates and paralyzes the construction of infrastructure works financed by the State. The objective is to cut public spending by the equivalent of 5% of the Gross Domestic Product.

The currency was also devalued by more than 50%. In various neighborhoods of Buenos Aires, this Wednesday's announcements were received with bangs of pots and pans of protest. As the hours passed, thousands of people spontaneously took to the streets near Congress to express their rejection.

«I am here because I am terrified by the decree. “I have come to put a brake on it, so that the street sets the pulse,” Nicolás Waiselbaum, a 48-year-old teacher, told AFP. Leopoldo Maldonado, a 25-year-old student, said that “the measures are very negative.” «I am especially concerned about the rental law and the labor reform. It is already very difficult for young people to get a stable job, and if this happens ten days after taking office, he lamented.

left movements



Earlier in the afternoon, before the presidential address, leftist social movements held their first demonstration against the government, under a huge deployment of security forces. «This message is not surprising because it is nothing that Milei has not said he was going to do during the campaign. But it is surprising that the measure is taken in this way, with a decree of urgency,” political scientist Lara Goyburu told AFP.

«I think the hope of many of his voters was that Argentine institutions would stop these things. And today perhaps they are finding that everything that was promised is going to be done,” he added.

The decree was published at midnight in the Official Gazette, making it effective. However, it must be brought to Congress for analysis in a bicameral commission within 10 days. It would only be invalidated if it is rejected by the Chamber of Deputies and also by the Senate, constitutional lawyer Emiliano Vitaliani explained to AFP.

Milei's far-right party, La Libertad Avanza, has just 40 of the 257 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and just seven of the 72 seats in the Senate. The center-right coalition Together for Change, partially allied with Milei, has 81 deputies and 24 senators. There are also 26 deputies and eight senators who are dissidents of Peronism or belong to provincial parties. Peronism, in the opposition, is the first minority in both chambers, with 105 deputies and 33 senators. The left has five deputies.