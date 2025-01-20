Although Javier Milei has managed to put an end to the public deficit and has achieved a reduction in public debt, reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is vital to reduce the cost of financing Argentina’s debt. The objective is to achieve a few billion dollars at a relatively low interest rate and at an average maturity to restructure the debt and give some more oxygen to the Argentine economy. The agreement seems closer and closer, since Argentina has done the extra homework and ‘tasks’ that the IMF recognizes. The managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, met this Sunday with the Argentine president, Javier Milei, and praised Argentina’s “tremendous progress”, while trusting that both negotiating teams can “work expeditiously” on the characteristics of a new assistance program.

“A team from the FundHe is going to Buenos Aires next week and I believe that the result will be a more dynamic and prosperous Argentina.”Georgieva said this afternoon in Washington after the meeting with the Argentine leader, who will attend Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday for his second term in the White House.

In this way, Argentina would already have some 11,000 million ‘fresh’ from the IMF and another 1,000 million that it has obtained from a loan with international banks (BBVA and JP Morgan). With this amount of liquidity, Argentina would have greater margin to face the debt maturities in dollars that it faces this year. The first payment was during the first days of January and reached 4.3 billion dollars. The Milei Government managed to meet the deadline, which generated an increase in market confidence. Now, closing the agreement with the IMF could give the final push that the country needs to chase away once and for all the ghosts of default.

The situation has improved notably with a moderation in inflation, which has been reduced to 2.7% in December compared to 25% in December 2023. The country risk, for its part, has been reduced to 600 points basis points compared to the 2,500 basis points seen at some points in 2024. But even so, Argentina needs these IMF funds like ‘eating’ to consolidate these successes.

“The meeting was excellent in a context of Argentina’s tremendous progress to reduce inflation, stabilize the economy and return to growth,” said Georgieva, who added that “poverty in Argentina is finally going down.”

A new program with the IMF

“We will work expeditiously on a new program to bring to our (executive) board. The momentum is solid and it is a good time to put more wind in Argentina’s sails,” Georgieva added about a new program to help negotiate.

In addition to Milei, the Argentine Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, was present at the meeting with the IMF. lThe managing director of the Fund recalled that the Argentine economy “is growing at a faster rate than projected and, what is more important, people support the reforms, and that is the most important factor for success.”

In March 2022, the IMF executive board approved an Expanded Fund Facility agreement for Argentina worth about $44 billion, an agreement that has already undergone eight revisions of the ten contemplated. The IMF kept Argentina’s growth forecast stable at 5% for 2025in its quarterly World Economic Outlook report, published this week.

According to new projections, Argentina’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is estimated to fall by 2.8% in 2024, reflecting the persistent contraction of economic activity amid a complex macroeconomic context.