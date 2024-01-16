The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, said this Tuesday (16) that he is “on the right path” after the dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, described it on Monday (15) as a “historic error” during his annual message to the Venezuelan National Assembly, which is controlled by the Caracas regime.

“I didn’t expect SIMILAR PRAISE!!!”, wrote the libertarian Argentine president on his account on the social network The 54th edition of the World Economic Forum is currently taking place, in which he is participating.

By sharing a video in which the leader of the Venezuelan regime is seen during his speech on Monday before Parliament, Milei argued that his policies are “on the right track” if Maduro, whom he refers to as an “impoverishing socialist”, thinks in it as “an error in the history of Latin America”.

Milei arrived in Davos this Tuesday, where, this Wednesday (17), she will speak at the Forum during a half-hour presentation about her ideas for freedom in the economy.

The Argentine government official will be introduced by Klaus Schwab, founder and executive director of the World Economic Forum.

On Monday, Maduro criticized Milei's ideas, classifying him as a “fatal error” in the history of his country and Latin America, due to his economic policies, especially the reduction of the State.

“I don’t want you to rectify yourself, but I want you to get this message that you are wrong […] You are a mistake in the history of Latin America, Milei, a fatal error in the history of Argentina”, declared Maduro.

“You are wrong, Milei […] you were placed in Argentina to destroy the rule of law, to destroy the State, to destroy all social and labor rights, to destroy the national economy and to colonize Argentina and hand it over to American imperialism”, added the dictator . (With EFE Agency)