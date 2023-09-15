The violence of the seventies has established itself in the Argentine electoral campaign. A few days after the far-right party La Libertad Avanza organized a tribute to the “victims of terrorism” that strained the consensus against the dictatorship in the country, the leader of that force, Javier Milei, attacked the coalition candidate Conservatives Together for Change, Patricia Bullrich, for her guerrilla past. “She threw bombs in the seventies,” the ultra made him ugly. Bullrich, who was a member of Montoneros, the armed wing of revolutionary Peronism, and today represents the right, entered the race. “I overcame violence,” she responded.

Milei’s attack on Bullrich occurred after the journalist who was interviewing him asked him if there were Peronists in his party – the ultra and the conservatives represent the main figures of the opposition to the ruling Peronism. The presidential candidate, the most voted in the August primaries, accused Together for Change of giving the members of its ranks “an anti-Peronism test.” “I remind you that (…) they are putting a candidate for president who threw bombs in the seventies and was a very Peronist,” said the ultra, who later added: “If I have terrorists in my lines and I am in Together for Change OK, but if someone else does it, it’s wrong.”

Milei had until now remained relatively outside the human rights agenda and the memory policies of the dictatorship. The repudiation of a military regime that left 30,000 missing between 1976 and 1983 seemed to be a solid consensus in the South American country, at least in public – although Milei, for example, has questioned the official number of missing people. No president who came to the Casa Rosada after 1983 questioned the repudiation of crimes against humanity. It was Milei’s running mate, Victoria Villarruel, daughter of a military man and defender of what she calls “complete memory,” who last week fully introduced the issue into the electoral campaign.

Victoria Villarruel on September 4 in Buenos Aires, during the tribute to the “victims of terrorism.” JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI (EFE)

Villarruel organized an event in tribute to “the other victims” of the political violence of the 1970s. The act was repudiated by various human rights organizations that considered it a “provocation” that threatened “the basic agreements” after 40 years of democracy. The lawyer, who entered politics from the Center for Legal Studies on Terrorism and its Victims, assured there that “the State violates human rights” by “guaranteeing impunity to a group of violent people,” in reference to the Revolutionary Army of the Pueblo (ERP) and Montoneros, where Bullrich played in his youth.

In a radio interview, Bullrich defended himself against Milei’s attack. “I have a past in the Peronist Youth, I always assumed it, I always said that it seemed to me that we had to overcome and be critical of violence as a form of political action. I overcame violence as a form of political action many years ago. “Let someone tell me that who today practices violence as a form of political action…” Bullrich responded. The conservative later compared herself to the former left-wing Uruguayan president José Pepe Mujica, who joined the National Liberation Movement-Tupamaros in his youth: “We have learned. “I have learned to deeply value democracy.”

The questioning of the consensus built over four decades in Argentina enters the electoral campaign when 40 years have passed since the return to democracy in the South American country. The dictatorship implemented a systematic plan of detention, torture and extermination in the country that caused the forced disappearance of 30,000 people. After the end of that military regime, Argentina began a series of actions to judge the human rights violations committed by the Military Juntas, the leaders of the armed organizations that operated in the seventies and others. In the nineties, however, President Carlos Menem pardoned all those prosecuted and convicted. More than a decade later, Kirchnerism ordered the reopening of trials for crimes against humanity, which do not prescribe, and more than 1,189 repressors have been convicted.

