The economy has been the star of the Argentine electoral campaign and is expected to repeat its role in the first presidential debate scheduled for this Sunday. However, a scandal involving a senior Kirchnerist provincial official in recent hours will also put corruption cases on the table. The five candidates to replace Alberto Fernández have been preparing for days to defend their proposals and attack the weak points of their rivals. The Minister of Economy and candidate of the ruling Peronism, Sergio Massa, knows that he will be an easy target due to a management with bad numbers: inflation has skyrocketed to 124.4% year-on-year, poverty has exceeded 40% and growth has slowed. has stopped. They will seek to overthrow him both the ultra economist Javier Milei, candidate of La Libertad Avanza (LLA), in favor of sawing off state spending, and the conservative Patricia Bullrich, of Together for Change (JxC), who raises the flag of ending Kirchnerism and He needs to recover ground if he wants to reach a hypothetical second round.

Milei, unexpected winner of the August primaries, has the wind in his favor. First in the polls ahead of the general elections on October 22, the anti-establishment candidate is the one who should risk the least, but he is also the most unpredictable. For weeks there has been doubt about his participation and there has been speculation about the possibility that he will be absent despite the mandatory nature of the debate. If he did so, following the example of Donald Trump in the United States, his chair would remain empty during the political discussion and he would be punished with the loss of advertising space in the audiovisual media. The latest signs, however, suggest that he will fight in front of the cameras.

With a degree in Economics and with a significant professional career in this field, Milei is the candidate with the most theoretical knowledge about the main concern of Argentines: the country’s economic situation. He is also the one who has put the most proposals on the table and with them has set the agenda of the electoral campaign. He plans to eliminate ministries such as Health, Education, Science, Labor and Women; dollarize the economy; eliminate the central bank; reduce public spending beyond what the International Monetary Fund requires, and introduce a system of vouchers for public schools, among other initiatives. They are controversial proposals that your opponents will surely object to. They will also blame him for others that he defended before recanting, such as the free carrying of weapons and the sale of organs.

Milei, on the contrary, lacks experience in public management. To reach the general public she must simplify her speech and avoid falling into technicalities incomprehensible to the majority. It’s less clear, however, whether he benefits or harms her angry style. The shouts and insults uttered by the LLA candidate repel some voters, but for others it represents the anger they feel at the widespread loss of purchasing power and they welcome his promise to kick out a “parasitic, stupid political caste.” [ladrona] and useless.”

The ultra candidate starts with another advantage over his competitors: his dominance in the digital campaign. Milei has an army of young people on social networks willing to edit the best moments of his speech to make him look like the winner no matter what, as they did days ago with the participation of the LLA candidate for mayor of Buenos Aires, Ramiro Marra. “When you analyze the interactions of Milei’s digital community, you see a real conversation, they are not bots. There are bots, yes, but they are not the majority,” they say from the consulting firm Betta Lab, specialized in data analysis.

The polls show Massa, the presidential candidate for the ruling Union for the Homeland alliance, as second, and Bullrich will try to confront him in front of the cameras to take that place from him. Argentina will hold a second round on November 19 if none of the candidates wins in October by more than 45% of the votes or 40% with a 10-point lead over the runner-up.

Unlike his rivals, Massa has experience in electoral debates. He participated in 2015, when he competed for the Presidency away from the Peronist apparatus. The then candidate of the Renovador Front came in third place, behind the ruling party Daniel Scioli and the conservative Mauricio Macri. Now, at the head of the ruling Union for the Homeland, Massa will seek to present himself as a defender of the workers – the unemployment figure, 6.2%, is one of the few positive economic indicators – and convince the electorate that the exit from the crisis is with more economic growth and not with adjustments.

A luxury yacht

In the last few hours, a scandal involving the Chief of Staff of the province of Buenos Aires, Martín Insaurralde, further complicates Massa. Insaurralde resigned on Saturday night after a model published photographs with him on a luxury yacht off the coast of Marbella, in southern Spain. Insaurralde’s vacation in the final stretch of the campaign, known in the same week in which poverty broke the 40% barrier in Argentina, generated a torrent of criticism from all political sectors. The opposition will use the scandal as a new tool against Massa and behind it will be the cases of corruption that are accumulating in the Peronist ranks, especially the six-year sentence against Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner for defrauding the State.

Aware of his weakness, Massa needs coups to hide his failure in economic policy. His entourage has spread a rumor that he will announce the name of his Economy Minister and perhaps also that of the head of the central bank.

Bullrich is the third great candidate. Unlike Milei and Massa, the economy is a slippery slope for her and it can play tricks on her in the presidential debate. During the campaign, the JxC candidate has delegated the defense of her proposals to the former president of the central bank, Carlos Melconian, who would occupy the Palacio de Hacienda if she reached the Casa Rosada. In Sunday’s political discussion, however, she will not have her help and is expected to focus on harshly attacking the Peronist candidate for the deterioration of the economy since he took office as minister, a little over a year ago. . The scandal involving Insaurralde gives her a wild card that she will not hesitate to use.

The panel will be completed by the dissident Peronist Juan Schiaretti, outgoing governor of the central province of Córdoba, and the deputy and candidate for the Left and Workers Front, Myriam Bregman.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in the region.