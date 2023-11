Libertarian Javier Milei won this Sunday’s presidential elections (19) with 55% of the Argentine votes | Photo: EFE/Franco Trovato Fuoco

Libertarian economist Javier Milei, elected president of Argentina this Sunday (19), announced this Monday (20) that he still has “no meeting planned” with Peronist president Alberto Fernández to begin the country’s government transition.

According to information from the Argentine website Infobae, the meeting between Milei and Fernández was postponed this Monday due to differences over the place and time proposed by Casa Rosada. The elected president preferred the meeting to be in a neutral place, while the current president insisted that it be at the Olivos residence, the official residence of the president of Argentina, or at the government headquarters.

Also on Monday, Milei also launched his first official account on the social network X (formerly Twitter) as president-elect, under the name “Oficina do Presidente Eleito Javier Milei” (OPEArg).

In his first statement, Milei reported that he spoke by telephone with “several foreign leaders” who expressed their support and that “he ratified his desire to defend democracy and free trade with all countries in the world”. Furthermore, he stated that he will not make any other announcements of appointments to positions in the future government until the day of his inauguration, which will take place on December 10th.

Milei also highlighted that until the day of his inauguration, Peronist President Fernández and Economy Minister Sergio Massa are “constitutionally responsible for the situation of Argentines”. Earlier, the libertarian criticized Massa for attributing responsibility to him for possible economic problems that could arise after his victory in the electoral dispute.