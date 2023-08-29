Argentine presidential candidate pretends to be “General Ancap” who came from Liberland, territory between Croatia and Serbia

Argentine presidential candidate Javier Milei once dressed up as “Liberty Superhero” and said to have come from Liberland, a “country where taxes are not paid. In a video recorded in 2019, the Argentine represents a character he calls “General Ancap”in reference to anarcho-capitalism.

Milei calls himself an anarcho-capitalist – that is, he defends capitalism without state regulation.

“I come from Liberland, a land of 7 square kilometers between Croatia and Serbia. A country where you don’t pay taxes, where you defend individual freedoms, where you believe in the individual. And there is no place for motherfucking collectivists who want to end our lives.”says the candidate.

“My mission is to kick the ass of keynesians and collectivist motherfuckers who want to end our lives. Let’s go for a free society, let’s go for spontaneous order, let’s go for the values ​​of freedom “Miley concludes.

Watch (51s):

although the “Liberty Superhero” be a fictional figure, liberlandLiberland, or Free Republic of Liberland is a territory created on April 13, 2015 by libertarian politician of the Czech Republic Vit Jedlickawho is also the president of the place.

The region of approximately 7 square kilometers is located between Croatia and Serbia, close to the Danube River. The location is also close to Hungary. It was a territory considered “Terra Nullius” (from Latin “nobody’s land”) because it was not claimed by countries when the former Yugoslavia was divided.

O official website of Liberland describes the region as a “a constitutional republic with elements of direct democracy”.. The micronation has, in addition to the president, 2 vice presidents and 5 ministers. The language used is English. However, it lacks recognition from the international community.



Playback/liberland.org The flag of Liberland is composed of a yellow background, symbolizing libertarianism and the free market, a black stripe in the center, representing anarchy, and a coat of arms with a bird, which symbolizes freedom, a tree, which means prosperity, a blue river, representing the Danube river, and a sun, symbolizing happiness

It was on August 14 of this year that the region announced the 1st opening of the border with Croatia. “Since today [14.ago] it is possible to visit Liberland. Visits must be planned carefully and in advance, as the border crossing is currently only open during the day.”said the region in announcement. Passport and visa are required to enter the region.



Playback/Twitter @Liberland_org – 27.Aug.2023 In the image, occupants of Liberland build a wooden house



Playback/Twitter @Liberland_org – 27.Aug.2023 “The 1st wooden house in the territory of Liberland awaits visitors”, said the administrators of the territory in a publication on X (ex-Twitter), released on August 27

JAVIER MILEI

Javier Gerardo milei he is 52 years old, graduated in economics. He led with 30.4% of the vote in the primary election of August 13, 2023 in the dispute for the Presidency of Argentina. He is on the right on the ideological political spectrum, with ultra-liberal ideas on economics. He advocates closing the country’s central bank, ending the peso and using the US dollar as the local currency.

The candidate is running for the Casa Rosada by the coalition “La Libertad Advances” (in Portuguese, Freedom Advances). milei defines itself as “anarcho-capitalist” It is “libertarian” – is against state interference in society and in favor of the free market system.

Says your program will be a “chainsaw” to cut public spending. He claims that global warming is a lie, is in favor of selling organs and defends non-compulsory and private education.

Milei appears in 1st place in the polls for the October 22 Argentine elections. Read more here about who are the presidential candidates in the October 22, 2023 election in Argentina.