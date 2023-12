The President of Argentina, Javier Milei | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The government of the new president of Argentina, Javier Milei, announced this Friday (15) that it will sell two planes from the fleet of the state oil company YPF, one of which was used by the country's former vice president Cristina Kirchner to travel to the south of Argentina. Argentina, according to information from the newspaper Clarin.

The government confirmed that the aircraft were used “exclusively” by the country’s political class.

The announcement was made by presidential spokesman, Manuel Adorni, who stated that the adjustment to public operating expenses will be around US$3 billion annually (R$14 billion). Adorni also said that the government will sell official vehicles that are not in a condition to be used by security forces.

Furthermore, it will also halve the number of drivers used to transport politicians and freeze social plans that have intermediaries.

The spokesperson highlighted that the government is “satisfied” with the market’s reaction to Milei’s first economic measures, which include public spending cuts, inflation control and structural reforms.

Adorni also announced that Milei will donate his last salary as deputy and that the president supported the protocol against demonstrations announced by the Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, this Thursday (15).