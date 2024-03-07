The Argentine government, led by President Javier Milei, expressed its indignation with the 30% increase in the salaries of national congressmen, who would receive almost 2 million pesos per month (R$ 11,600). The adjustment was authorized by Congressional authorities this Wednesday (6).

The measure, approved by the presidents of both legislative houses, caught the libertarian government by surprise, for this reason, this Thursday (7), a parliamentarian from Milei's base announced that he will present a project to cancel the increase and freeze salaries of parliamentarians. The person who took this initiative was deputy Carlos González D'Alessandro, a member of Milei's coalition, A Liberdade Avança.

“No more raises for politicians. The ideal would be for us to return this money, I have no problems with that, that the [Martín] Menem

[presidente da Câmara] tell me how I should return it and I would return the increase tomorrow and I would ask my colleagues, the 38 deputies of A Liberdade Avança, to do the same”, said D'Alessandro, as reported in the newspaper Clarin.

The salary increase for parliamentarians took place through the so-called “Enganche Law”, which since 2011 links the readjustment of Congress personnel to that of deputies and senators, explains the Clarin. According to this rule, parliamentarians received a cumulative increase of 28% in January and February, equivalent to that agreed with the legislative workers union.

Some deputies defended the increase, claiming that there was a “salary delay in the Legislative Branch” and that the adjustment was lower than inflation. However, other parliamentarians, including those on the left, rejected the measure and proposed returning the money or allocating it to social purposes.

The increase in the salaries of Argentine congressmen contrasts with the economic and social situation of the country, which is facing a serious crisis that was worsened by the Peronist government of Alberto Fernández (2019-2023). According to official data, poverty currently affects 42% of the population.

“President Javier Milei is very angry with the 30% increase in [salários dos] senators and deputies. A reversal is being sought with a bill supported by Santilli and Martin Menem,” the post says.