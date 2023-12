The President of Argentina, Javier Milei, together with Chancellor Diana Mondino | Photo: EFE/Matias Campaya

In a meeting held in Buenos Aires last Thursday (14) with ambassadors from the European Union (EU), the government of the new president of Argentina, Javier Milei, through its Minister of Foreign Affairs, Diana Mondino, expressed its desire to “open” the South American country to the world. This move aims to increase Argentina's export capacity and strengthen international commercial and diplomatic ties.

Mondino pointed out that the ratification of the Strategic Association Agreement between Mercosur and the EU is a “vital priority” for the new government. The agreement, signed in June 2019, is still awaiting negotiations for its final conclusion.

“It not only represents a historic opportunity for nations from both blocs, but also represents a milestone in global collaboration and building solid relationships based on mutual respect and cooperation,” said Mondino.

The minister encouraged a proactive approach in the final stages of negotiation, emphasizing the importance of a “fair and mutually beneficial” agreement. The EU ambassador to Argentina, Amador Sánchez Rico, also highlighted, through his account on X (formerly Twitter), the “relevance of bilateral” and regional relations, including Argentina's accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development ( OECD), negotiated by Mondino. (With EFE Agency)