Upon completing the first 100 days of management in Argentina, Javier Milei's libertarian government presented a panorama that it describes as a “case study”, as it received an Argentina completely sunk in crisis and is having to put into practice severe structural reforms, which began to produce small results with two surpluses in a row.

Currently facing a series of challenges, from the rejection of fundamental bills by Congress to general strikes and threats to cut off gas supplies in the province of Chubut, the libertarian government highlighted its firm stance against the fiscal deficit and the so-called “caste policy”.

Presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni, in a press conference this Tuesday (19), emphasized that Milei's government has rigorously fulfilled its campaign promises, attacking the fiscal deficit from the beginning and maintaining the balance of public accounts. These actions, according to Adorni, are “essential to combat inflation and the destruction of the currency”, in addition to promoting “significant advances in security”.

“This was the only government […] who in the first days punctually fulfilled each of the points he promised in the campaign, because he attacked the fiscal deficit from the beginning and remained firm in balancing public accounts to put an end to inflation and the destruction of the currency and to have advanced so quickly in the sector of security,” said Adorni.

Adorni also highlighted that the Milei government changed the concept of governability, now based on popular support, despite his coalition, A Liberdade Avança, having limited representation in Congress and no provincial governor. The libertarian government stated that it “is proud to have challenged traditional politics”, seeking to eliminate financial trusts (interest groups), discretionary transfers to the provinces, official advertising in the press and public bodies that operate, according to the government, as “militant employment agencies”.

“No other government so far has dared to put its hand in the pocket of politics or exposed politics as much as Milei's,” Adorne said.

The leader of the group of deputies of the A Liberdade Avança coalition, Oscar Zago, highlighted in a message on the social network sustained, put an end to the pickets and took a firm stance against insecurity and narco-terrorism.”

Despite the advances, Adorni recognized that there is still much to be done, remembering that child poverty is still a reality for seven out of every ten children in the country. However, the spokesperson expressed optimism on the part of Casa Rosada, stating that “this time a new sun is rising for an impoverished Argentina”. (With EFE Agency)