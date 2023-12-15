The Executive of libertarian Javier Milei this Friday supported the protocol against blocking public roads during demonstrations in Argentina announced the day before by the Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, which has “respect for the law” as a priority.

As reported this Friday by the spokesperson for the Presidency, Manuel Adorni, in a press conference after the cabinet meeting at the Casa Rosada (headquarters of the Government), the Executive protocol “is of jurisdiction in federal areas.”

For this reason, he added, “there is no reason why the different jurisdictions that must enforce the law on security matters should not adhere to this protocol and respect for the law should not be among their priorities.”

The protocol announced the day before by the former presidential candidate for the Together for Change coalition (center-right) has aroused strong reactions in left-wing parties and social movements because they consider it to be “illegal” and “unconstitutional”, in a scenario of severe economic crisis. in Argentina.

“We do not want the rights of those who get up to go to work every day and encounter cuts that make them arrive several hours late for work. Not only is it not fair, but it is illegal,” explained the spokesperson. presidential.

See also "Guys, I'm not stealing anymore," said a thief after winning the lottery in Argentina We do not want the rights of those who get up to go to work every day to be violated

Adorni indicated that “compliance with the law” is not under debate and stressed that “people want to live in peace, in order and for the law to be respected in all areas, with regard to free movement.”

On Thursday, Bullrich announced that the federal forces (Gendarmerie, Naval Prefecture, Federal Police and Airport Security Police) will not allow blockades of streets and highways or blockades of companies as a form of social or union protest.

“The streets are not taken over. We are going to organize the country so that people live in peace,” said Bullrich, when presenting the new protocol for maintaining public order in the face of the closure of traffic routes, which he summarized as follows: “If take the street, there are going to be consequences.”

Among the measures announced are sanctions for those who carry out, organize, instigate or are “complicit” in cuts; registration of organizations involved; prohibition of going with your face covered or taking children to the marches and notification to the Immigration Directorate if the participants are foreigners with temporary residence.

Also, the payment of the costs involved in the deployment of security forces by the calling organizations.

According to the consulting firm Diagnosis Político, during 2023 there were 7,769 street closures, almost 1,000 fewer than in 2022 (8,761).

These measures are presented in a delicate social and economic scenario in Argentina, where around 45% of the population is poor and where the Executive has just launched tough adjustment measures in a context of inflation of 160.9% year-on-year.

Against this backdrop, there are mobilizations announced for December 20, the anniversary of the violent protests of 2001.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO