The 41 public companies in Argentina included in the macro bill sent to Congress on Wednesday (27) by Javier Milei's government will not necessarily be privatized, presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni said this Thursday.

“The fact that companies are subject to privatization does not mean that they will be privatized. There are companies that need to be sanitized, but it would be impossible to privatize them”, clarified Adorni at a press conference at Casa Rosada.

Among the public corporations listed in the first annex of the bill are companies of various sectors, sizes, revenues and business sectors.

Some, such as Banco de la Nación Argentina and the airline Aerolíneas Argentinas, are wholly owned by the State.

In the case of Aerolíneas Argentinas, President Milei and some of its leaders expressed their interest in transferring ownership to employees.

The case of the oil company YPF, one of the main companies in the country, which has the status of a public limited company and in which the Argentine State and the hydrocarbon-producing provinces hold 51% of the shares, is very different. The remaining 49% are listed on the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange.

YPF was acquired in 2013 by the State during the government of Cristina Kirchner (2007-2015) in a controversial operation that ended up in the United States courts, where Argentina was ordered to pay US$16 billion.

Milei recently announced in a television interview that this amount will be paid through an annual tax that will be called the “Kicillof tax”, in reference to Axel Kicillof, Minister of Economy during the expropriation of YPF, current governor of the province of Buenos Aires and one of the most visible figures of the Peronist opposition.

Asked about the concerns of public employees at companies that could be privatized, Adorni asked workers to “stay calm.”

“If it (the company's activity) is essential, I don't see why (employees) should lose their jobs,” declared the spokesperson.